OnPage partners with Swan Island Networks to Elevate Crisis Communications to Situation Awareness
Partnerships empowers security and operations teams with audible alert automation and crisis communications.
The TX360 platform, developed by Portland, Oregon based Swan Island Networks enables users to monitor information channels and data feeds for critical information. Their unique dashboards monitor threats and disasters in real time and can factor in location-based monitoring to cover assets in multiple locations.
TX360 helps security and operations teams identify and prioritize the most critical emerging risks and threats with a full suite of cloud-based situational intelligence management tools. With the addition of OnPage’s Alert Automation and Alert-Until-Read technology users of TX360 have access to pre-set scheduling that route alerts to the right responder/recipient instantly and enable reports and audit-trail to verify acknowledgement.
“Real time awareness and monitoring of threats, coupled with the ability to rapidly communicate and respond across the enterprise can save lives, property, reputation and continuity” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “With the right technologies, organizations can harness internal resources and surge partners for a global response."
OnPage believes that crisis communications needs to be instantaneous, reliable and contextual, hence providing TX360 users with an elevated communication channel that prioritizes the need for speedy, user-friendly communication in times of stress, disaster and threats. OnPage was built on the premise that traditional text, voice calls and emails are insufficient when sending out critical, time sensitive, notifications. OnPage Incident Alert Management system elevates critical notifications with Alert-Until-Read for up to 8 hours so it rise above the clutter to ensure the right people receive contextual potentially-life-saving notifications via an audible alert to act when required.
“In the world of threats and crisis situations users need to be informed of the crisis or threat with real time information and once that information is provided the right people need to be alerted immediately to address a treat of crisis” Said Paul Sullivan, VP of Strategic alliance at OnPage. “This partnership will ensure that TX360 users will now have the ability to ensure that critical events will be addressed in the quickest possible timeframe to ensure that any crisis or threat is addressed expediently.”
About OnPage
OnPage provides organizations with an effective SaaS based solution for secure incident alert management & crisis communications that reduces costs, increases productivity and mitigates human error. With over 15 million messages processed daily and a record 99.99% uptime, OnPage continues to deliver the latest in effective Incident Alert Management that seamlessly integrates with customers’ existing systems.
The company’s commitment to client success is reflected in its broad support organization that works directly with clients at every stage to streamline communication workflows and achieve the highest possible ROI. For more information visit www.onpage.com
About Swan Island Networks
Swan Island Networks, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed innovative software platforms that deliver trusted situational awareness and threat intelligence services. Since 2002, Swan Island Networks has been at the forefront in providing real-time situational awareness and intelligence solutions for enterprise and public sector customers. Swan Island’s TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit www.swanislandnetworks.com.
