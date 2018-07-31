Seriously FAB LLC launches ZINC IT OVER® - Finally! A sunscreen consumers will actually WANT to use.

Natural skincare startup Seriously FAB, based in Los Angeles, CA, announces the highly anticipated launch of its flagship product, ZINC IT OVER®.

SIERRA MADRE, CA, US, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural skincare startup Seriously FAB, based in Southern California, announces the highly anticipated launch of its first product: ZINC IT OVER® -- a revolutionary Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Over Makeup Sunscreen Facial Mist designed for active women who desire a truly exceptional sun protection solution.

ZINC IT OVER® addresses a crucial dilemma: Topical sunscreens are only effective for two hours, so if a woman is out all day with makeup on and not re-applying sunscreen throughout the day, she is exposing herself to the sun’s damaging rays for an extended period of time.

Seriously FAB’s flagship product was designed to wear over foundation and other cosmetics to set makeup, and to provide elegant and convenient protection against UVA + UVB damage and skin aging via re-application throughout the day.

Experts such as the American Academy of Dermatology, Skin Cancer Foundation, Environmental Working Group, and the Federal Drug Administration have long touted the need for sunscreen re-application every two hours in order to effectively protect the skin from sun damage and to reduce the risk of skin cancer, but there has not been an effective solution with makeup present, until now.

Zinc Oxide, which is widely known to be the best sun protection ingredient available in the US market, historically has been limited in versatility, due to its thick and opaque nature. The formulation team at Seriously FAB discovered a way to overcome this challenge. The formula delivers lightweight and precise sun protection coverage with NO white cast via non-aerosol high quality fine mist spray application.

Other well known sunscreen manufacturers are using controversial chemicals such as Avobenzone, Homosalate, Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, and Benzophenone to hold their product formulas together and to achieve a higher SPF. Seriously FAB’s formulation team took a different approach and was determined to create something completely safe and effective without the use of any controversial chemicals.

Seriously FAB’s Founder Lisa Mary stated, “There has been little innovation in sunscreen in recent years. Prior to this product, the only options for consumers to choose from were either sunscreens laden with a bunch of awful chemicals, or thick, opaque Zinc Oxide or Titanium Dioxide topical sunscreens which are better for one's health, but very limiting in application and not elegant. We set out to create something totally different than anything on the market.” She went on to say, “Our mission is to give women a better option for sunscreen, because when you have something that's fun and easy to use, you're going to want to do it more often!”

In addition to its convenient sun protection function, ZINC IT OVER® contains Phytonutrients and Antioxidants that protect, hydrate, and nourish the skin. Some of the carefully selected, nutrient-rich ingredients include Aloe Vera, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Pumpkin Seed, Rooibos Tea, Vitamin E, and a special ingredient that contains its own UV protective qualities.

Also, of highest importance to the company was that there would be no animal testing performed and that no animal byproducts would be used, allowing for the delivery of a formula that is both Cruelty Free and Vegan. The formula is certified Vegan through Vegan Action (Vegan.org).

A full size bottle (3 fl. oz. / 90 ml) of ZINC IT OVER® is available in Unscented, Tropical Floral and Citrus Passion and retails for $39. The product can be purchased through approved retailers throughout the US and at www.SeriouslyFAB.com.

ZINC IT OVER® is a new generation of physical sunscreen that is poised to become the gold standard in sun protection for active women who are looking for an elegant, effective and convenient way to protect themselves against premature aging caused by UVA + UVB damage.

About Seriously FAB

Seriously FAB exists to shake up the natural beauty products genre by designing fun, innovative and effective sun protection and anti-aging products for active and forever young-at-heart individuals who believe in the value of quality and share in our vision of living each day fully, accepting nothing short of greatness & giving back for a better tomorrow.

Contact Information:

Seriously FAB

150 W Sierra Madre Blvd

Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Info@SeriouslyFAB.com