Dear Drew Lingerie now at Knicker Locker
UK Exclusive of the Dear Drew lingerie collection at Knicker Locker.
Knicker Locker (LSE:KL)DORCHESTER, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knicker Locker is excited to announce the launch of Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore on our website as a UK exclusive. For 4 months, Knicker Locker will have UK exclusivity of this beautiful collection of bralettes and knickers.
Drew Barrymore is a well-known actress, author, director and model. She launched the Dear Drew clothing line last year and is now following with a contemporary lingerie collection in collaboration with Jewel Toned.
Jewel Toned is an American based lingerie company founded by Rachel McCrary that designs shapewear that isn't quite underwear and isn't quite outerwear. Rachel was recently interviewed by Vicki Psarias, founder of https://www.honestmum.com. She quoted " Our other line is the Dear Drew brand that launched last fall. It was birthed by Drew's vision for a brand that includes and empowers all women. All our intimates and loungewear products are just as comfortable as they are beautiful. The styles were carefully curated by Drew and with a little bit of whimsy, a lot of style and a touch or irreverence, Dear Drew was born. We are excited to debut the Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore in the UK with Knicker Locker."
Knicker Locker offer a range of bralettes and knickers from the Dear Drew collection including the beautiful Bonne Nuit set, which makes the perfect bridal lingerie set. Here is the link to all the styles: https://www.knickerlocker.com/brand/495/deardrew
Her collection has only been available in America, but from 14th May 2018, you can now buy the Dear Drew lingerie range at www.knickerlocker.com.
