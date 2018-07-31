Element Group Releases Report on Macroeconomic Trends and Cryptocurrencies
The exclusive research establishes a new framework for analyzing digital assets in relation to global macroeconomic trends
In the report, the Element Digital Asset Management team analyzes topical macro trends that includes the threat of possible stock market correction, cross asset volatility, investor decision fatigue, the promise of a bitcoin ETF, cryptocurrency futures and price dispersion across different market capitalizations. The objective of the report is to highlight interesting observations within these global macro trends and to hypothesize on whether or not they have a measured effect on the digital asset space.
“As bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general begin attracting institutional investors, it becomes important to view these assets in a more global context,” said Thejas Nalval, Director of Portfolio Management at Element Group. “In our Q2 research report, we place bitcoin amidst other economic factors: for example, we think about what price action would take place in a global recession, and compare bitcoin to other financial assets. This report raises numerous points for discussion and we are excited to see how our colleagues in the space respond.”
“While the insights contained within this report are only applicable to the current state of this nascent and emerging market, they introduce an important framework which can be used for future analysis,” said Stan Miroshnik, CEO and Co-Founder of Element Group. “As the market consolidates, it becomes vital to introduce robust analytical standards and original thought paradigm methods to understand the digital asset world. Element Group is excited to pioneer this approach.”
A link to receive a copy of the full report can be found here: http://elementgroup.com/blog/research-global-macro-trends-and-cryptocurrency/
About Element Group
Element Group is a full-service investment bank for the digital asset capital markets that delivers advisory, asset management, OTC trading, and technology solutions in an integrative manner. Element executes token sales and ICOs, supporting market-leading transactions for technology-oriented companies which build platforms and protocols. In addition to offering integrative services for businesses operating within the digital asset space, Element delivers thought leadership and proprietary research. Element Group offers securities in the U.S. through Tangent Capital Partners, LLC, a registered broker dealer with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.
