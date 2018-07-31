There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,158 in the last 365 days.
Art Strip Poker: PC game with body painted women as never seen before
Torquemada Games released their new title: Art Strip Poker, an HD interactive video card game for PC with body painted female models
A real eyecatcher! Artistic, subtle body painting in a classic computer game.”
— Jaro Fisher
KATOWICE, POLSKA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of work Torquemada Games announce they have just released their new title: Art Strip Poker. It’s an interactive HD video card game for PC starring beautiful body painted female models dressed in masterly artistic and very realistic body art painted clothing. Not only the girls' blouses and shorts are painted on, but the underlying layer of delicate, lace underwear as well. The illusion of real clothes is really impressive, not to mention there are several layers of them. It is a must see for body painting art lovers. More information on the new game at https://ArtStripPoker.com and pr@torquemada-games.com
Based in Poland, Torquemada Games, founded in 2002, is an independent developer and publisher, previously released several successful PC titles.
