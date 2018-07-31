Continued Investment in US Growth at LINKFRESH
LINKFRESH Inc., the leading provider of ERP solutions for the fresh produce industry, announced the appointment of Lisa Padilla, Director - Business DevelopmentVENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINKFRESH Inc., the leading provider of supply chain ERP solutions designed specifically for the fresh produce industry, announced the appointment of Lisa Padilla as Director of Business Development.
Lisa joins the LINKFRESH team from cloud and hosting specialist, Zumasys, where she was Relationship Manager, working closely with the fresh produce sector. Lisa has a thorough knowledge of the fresh produce sector and an inherent understanding of technology and software. At Zumasys, she spear-headed their success in driving infrastructure sales with fresh produce industry clients, which included the Famous software user base. This experience will act as an excellent springboard to her new career at LINKFRESH.
Speaking about her new role, Lisa said, “Today’s produce companies need their software to grow and evolve with their business; software that is designed specifically for the challenges of their industry and that takes advantage of the latest technologies. They need software that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, on any device; software built by a company focused on empowering businesses to grow. I believe LINKFRESH is that software. I believe it so much I asked to join their team. Now it will be my mission to share with the industry my reasons for such belief in LINKFRESH software. I am honored to be part of the fresh produce community and I look forward to continuing to help it grow for many years to come.”
Welcoming Lisa to the team, Andy Makeham, LINKFRESH CEO, said, “We are extremely excited to have Lisa join our team in the USA. Lisa brings a wealth of fresh produce industry knowledge and experience which will prove invaluable as we continue to expand and invest in the United States.”
About LINKFRESH
LINKFRESH combines its expertise in information technology and the fresh food industry to meet the global demand for fresh, affordable and safe food in the most cost-effective way, enabling the food supply chain to grow and prosper responsibly. A reliable and proven ERP solution, LINKFRESH delivers produce-specific inventory control and traceability solutions across the whole food supply chain and helps balance supply and demand for the food supply chain in real-time.
LINKFRESH Inc. is based in California, US and has locations in both North America and Europe and deploys systems globally through an established partner network.
LINKFRESH is a leading software and IT consultancy group providing Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions. LINKFRESH has won numerous awards over many years for the innovations incorporated into its solutions coupled with the returns on investment achieved by its clients. In 2016 LINKFRESH was awarded the Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership Award for Food Safety Software. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which significantly impacts both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications.
In 2014, 2012 and 2010 LINKFRESH was named to the Microsoft Dynamics Presidents Club, representing the top 5% of Microsoft Dynamics partners worldwide. In 2013 LINKFRESH was invited to join Microsoft's Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Programme.
LINKFRESH customers include:
- L H Gray & Son (Canada)
- The Giumarra Companies (USA)
- Wholesum Harvest (USA)
- The Little Potato Company (USA)
- Family Farms Group (USA)
- Fillmore-Piru Citrus Association (USA)
- Latin Specialties (USA)
