Hunt down amazing Steam game deals with Fanatical Assistant, the new browser extension for Chrome and Firefox

Fanatical (www.fanatical.com) is a global retailer, popular for its keenly priced deals on officially-sourced PC game keys. Fanatical Assistant, which is available now, is an easy-to-use extension which brings more buying power to your web browser.
Fanatical (www.fanatical.com) is a global retailer, popular for its keenly priced deals on officially-sourced PC game keys. Fanatical Assistant, which is available now, is an easy-to-use extension which brings more buying power to your web browser. When you’re shopping for games online, Assistant automatically notifies you when a game you are viewing is cheaper at Fanatical.
Hunting for discount coupons can be tedious and about as much fun as a Sunday afternoon at your grandma’s. So, why not let Fanatical Assistant auto-magically find and apply any coupon codes that can save you money off your order on Steam PC games and bundles at Fanatical.
Another great feature from Fanatical Assistant is the ability to import your Steam Wishlist into Fanatical, meaning you won’t miss a deal again. All you need is a free Fanatical account. With just one click, all your wishlisted games are copied across from Steam.
Wait, that’s not all. Not only does Fanatical Assistant help compare prices and let you store your Wishlist of favorite games, you’ll also get exclusive discount coupons, instant access to Fanatical’s top deals, and the chance to customize how the extension works best for you.
Fanatical Assistant is available free on both PC and Mac - so go install it now and start making big savings on Steam games.
Fanatical offers over 5,000 PC games officially sourced from more than 800 publishers and developers, with over 2.5 million fans across its social media channels. The Fanatical store has a 5 out of 5 reputation for excellent customer service on consumer review service Trustpilot.
About Fanatical
Fanatical is a popular global e-commerce platform which offers official game keys at discounted prices. The online retailer originally launched as Bundle Stars, which went live in 2012 and, with sustained year-on-year growth, reached a customer base of over 1.2 million gamers in five years. Operated by independently-owned Focus Multimedia Limited, Fanatical is headquartered in Staffordshire, England. For more information, please visit www.fanatical.com
