Blockchain Tycoon will be released in Steam Early Access on August 9.LONDON, UK, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wamill announces Blockchain Tycoon Early Access launch on August 9.
Game studio Wamill would like to announce the Early Access launch of the game Blockchain Tycoon.
Blockchain Tycoon is the cryptocurrency simulation/tycoon game where you build your own crypto mining warehouses around the world. Start small, grow your business, HODL, and sell high.
What is unique about it?
It is designed to be as realistic as possible. Meaning, players earn the same amount of coins as in real life, consume the same amount of electricity and compete with miners in the simulated world. It gets harder to mine coins if there are more miners in the world.
Contact: info@wamill.com
Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/824450/Blockchain_Tycoon/
Press Kit: https://wamillsf.github.io/blockchain_tycoon/
Wamill website: https://www.wamill.com
