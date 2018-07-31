Nulearn partners IIM Kashipur to offer certificate courses in Strategic management and operations management
Nulearn partners IIM KashipurNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nulearn, an Ed-tech firm, offering a melange of offline and online learning to individuals and corporates has announced its collaboration with Indian Institute of Management- Kashipur, one of India's top B Schools to renew the capabilities and knowledge of professionals. After successful partnership with IIM Rohtak and IICA , this is the 3rd premium institute in their portfolio.
IIM Kashipur, one of India's top b school is located in one of the most densely industrialized regions in the country with over 180 industries having plants in and around the region. This places the Institute at a vantage point when it comes to ‘Learning by Doing’ via frequent industry interactions and live projects. IIM Kashipur believes in a strong industry connect and has invested in developing relationships with local industries.
An MOU has been signed between Nulearn and IIM Kashipur to impart skill enhancement programs to working professionals around the globe. Professionals from around the globe can enroll themselves into strategic management and operations management certification
Sessions will be imparted by eminent faculties of IIM kashipur and corporate leaders on Nulearn Plug-n-learn technology which enables live lectures, self-paced study, E-books, webinars, assessments, social collaboration followed by 2 days campus visit in the end for group exercises and final assessment.
We are pleased to announce our partnership with IIM Kashipur to impart quality education that is relevant in today's corporate world. Our vision is to prepare young minds with inspirations to excel in their respective domains and continue with their jobs at the same time," Co-founders & Directors, Sumit and Ajay said.
According to Sumit Kumar, CEO of Nulearn, the objective of the partnership is to provide flexibility to the working professionals to learn at conducive conditions in terms of location and schedule. Several Executive Education courses will be a part of this initiative.
Nulearn looks up to this tie up to take top curriculums, programs and esteemed faculty of IIM Kashipur to the prospective professionals across India, said Mr Ajay Singh, COO of Nulearn.
Pooja Bajaj
Nulearn
8882720101
email us here