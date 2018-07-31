Kelly Strauss Elected to National Auctioneers Board

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that the National Auctioneers Association elected Kelly D. Strauss, CAI of Nicholls Auction Marketing Group to its Board of Directors at its recent 2018 International Auctioneers Conference and Show held in Jacksonville, FL.

The National Auctioneers Association (NAA) is the auction industry’s largest membership association with over 3,800 members.

Strauss said that the importance of family was a significant factor in both his personal and professional auction lives.

“We are truly a family in the NAA. During this short week, we see auctioneers rekindling friendships, catching up on each other’s lives, and we see auctioneers helping other auctioneers,” stated Strauss. “I will be proposing an NAA mentorship program to assist the success of new and even returning auctioneers as they become part of the NAA auction family.”

In his speech before the NAA election, Strauss said he would keep the best interest of the National Auctioneers Association at the forefront to enhance its image.

As auction coordinator of Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., Strauss oversees the day-to-day management of many complex auction projects for the company. A graduate of the Worldwide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, IA and the Certified Auctioneers Institute, Bloomington, IN, Strauss was born and raised in the New River Valley region of Virginia in Christiansburg and Radford. He is an auctioneer from King George County, VA where he has made his home for over 20 years with his wife and two children.

Strauss has most recently represented the auction industry serving as the 2015 Virginia Auctioneers Association (VAA) President. Strauss was instrumental in scheduling highly respected members of the auction industry to speak at VAA meeting during his tenure of the VAA Board of Directors.

Strauss has served on numerous national, state, and local boards and is active in many community and church activities in King George.

For more information about Kelly Strauss and the NAA, visit www.nichollsauction.com and www.auctioneers.org.



# # #



About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

About the National Auctioneers Association

The National Auctioneers Association represents thousands of auction professionals from the U.S. and across the world. The mission of the NAA is to provide critical resources to auction professionals that will enhance their skills and successes. The NAA’s headquarters are in Overland Park, Kan. The association was founded in 1949. To learn more about auctions, visit www.auctioneers.org.

