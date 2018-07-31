Protein Brokers, LLC Colorado Women Owned and Managed Company is Pushing the Boundaries and Challenging the Status Quo
The Brave, Ambitious, Passionate Team at Protein Brokers, LLC is pushing the envelope with Cage Free Pre-cooked Eggs, Chorizo, Hot Polish and Shredded Beef
Temptee Specialty Foods has appointed Protein Brokers, LLC as their Master Broker to setup a broker network in the USA. Temptee has helped many companies with new product development in their U.S.D.A and FDA inspected facility for more than 40 years. The family owned company is located in Denver, Colorado and has a proven record in developing vegetable and protein products for food-service and retail operations.
Wade Lowe, Managing Director at Temptee Specialty Foods has developed an UNIQUE COOKING AND PASTEURIZATION PROCESS TO PRECOOK EGGS AND RETAIN THE MOISTURE IN THE EGGS WITHOUT FILLERS AND ADDITIVES. Wade has been processing Pre-cooked Scrambled Eggs for over 8 years for burrito companies in Colorado.
Marlene Seward President/CEO of Protein Brokers, LLC is available to meet with any food manufacturing company in the USA to discuss product development and manufacturing of any beef, pork, chicken or Pre-cooked Egg Product.
There is not another company in the USA that can offer a CAGE FREE Pre-cooked Scrambled Egg Product without fillers or additives that can be eaten HOT or COLD. BEHOLD THE POWER OF EGGS!
Marlene has also arranged for PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND CAGE FREE EGGS TO DONATE $0.05 CENTS PER LB. FOR EVERY POUND PURCHASED BY A FOOD-SERVICE DISTRIBUTOR OR RETAIL GROCERY CHAIN TO EASTERSEALS COLORADO OR TO A CHARITY OR ORGANIZATION OF THE PURCHASERS CHOICE. Pre-cooked Eggs can be purchased online in pallet quantities at the pre-cooked eggs dot com website.
