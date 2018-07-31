THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA AND CUREMETRIX COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION AI FOR MEDICAL IMAGING
“The key to developing the most effective artificial intelligence (AI) software lies in our ability to curate high-quality data to properly train and validate the algorithm. We are thrilled to have a collaboration with the university’s academic health center, which is at the forefront of clinical care to help us usher in the next era of AI products in medical imaging. Our goal continues to be to develop a CAD that works to improve outcomes for patients and hospitals,” stated Kevin Harris, Chief Executive Officer of CureMetrix.
The University of Florida is one of the nation’s top research universities and currently offers state-of-the-art technology in breast imaging.
“This affiliation provides an opportunity to educate radiology residents on developments in using AI in medical imaging and its focus on advancement in the delivery of health care. It is an exciting collaboration and has the potential to help us continue to maintain the highest standard of care possible as we aim to improve clinical efficiency and patient outcomes,” said Anthony Mancuso, M.D., a professor and chair of the Department of Radiology in the UF College of Medicine.
CureMetrix currently has two investigational products for digital mammography, cmAssist®, a physics-based CAD software that identifies and quantifies regions of interest and cmTriage™, a worklist sorting and optimization tool for the prioritization of studies based on suspicious regions of interest. The company is currently conducting clinical trials to submit both solutions to the FDA in upcoming months.
With data from the University of Florida, CureMetrix will continue developing a CAD software for 3D tomosynthesis.
With data from the University of Florida, CureMetrix will continue developing a CAD software for 3D tomosynthesis.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix® was founded in 2014 on the belief that better medical image analysis technology could lead to better outcomes for breast cancer patients. The company is developing investigational, physics-based artificial intelligence and deep learning solutions to help radiologists achieve more accurate readings of breast images. Through its research partnerships with leading hospital radiology departments, CureMetrix has evaluated more than 500,000 mammogram images to identify potential false negatives, which are undiagnosed cancers, and false positives, which are unnecessary recalls of patients to review anomalies that turn out to be normal. False negatives can occur at a rate of about one in five breast cancers.1 False positives affect 7-12 percent of all women after an initial mammogram.2 Reducing false positives could save a significant portion of the $4 billion per year spent on unneeded and sometimes invasive procedures such as biopsies.3 More importantly, reducing false negatives could save lives as well as reduce the cost and difficulty of cancer treatment through early detection.
Our goal is to create CAD that Works®. Improving computer-aided detection through a robust physics-based algorithm for detecting cancer empowers radiologists, supports their patients and reduces costs while improving clinical outcomes. To learn more about CureMetrix, visit www.curemetrix.com.
