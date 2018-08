Healthcare Tech Outlook Names Kairoi Health a Top 10 Healthcare Analytics Solution Provider

Kairoi Health’s SaaS solution, KairoiSuite™, recognized as one of the most promising healthcare analytics solutions for maximizing productivity

Kairoi Health is focused on increasing the availability of clinicians and making the best use of provider time, ultimately delivering the right care for the right patient at the right time.” — Dr. John Golenski

BOSTON, MA, USA, August 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairoi Health today announced that it has been selected as a Top 10 Healthcare Analytics Solution Provider for 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine. The nomination, made by the magazine’s subscribers, identified solutions they perceived as addressing pressing problems and warranting recommendation to their peers. An advisory panel of chief information officers, professional investors, and members of the publication’s editorial board made the final selections.“We are honored to be named a Top 10 Healthcare Analytics Solution Provider for 2018,” said Dr. John Golenski, founder and CEO of Kairoi Health. “Decision makers in healthcare face many challenges, and we believe this recognition will make more organizations aware of KairoiSuite™, our cloud-based analytics and schedule optimization solution.”KairoiSuite unlocks value stored in electronic health record (EHR) systems by providing easy-to-use, on-demand analytics of healthcare data. KairoiSuite currently has two modules: KairoiLogic™ (productivity analytics) and KairoiScheduler™ (schedule optimization templates). KairoiLogic’s purpose-built reports provide actionable insights that help organizations understand factors that impact clinic productivity. KairoiScheduler, which incorporates a proprietary logistics optimization engine designed specifically for clinic operations, makes it easy to create scheduling templates that are based on historical data, organization goals, and the preferences of each provider (physician, nurse, medical assistant). Decision makers can conduct “what-if” scenarios based on modifying assumptions and use of resources. Impact analysis can be done in seconds and minutes, not hours and days.Because KairoiSuite is cloud-based, it can be deployed quickly and requires no on-site IT support. Data analytics are available at any time, from any computer, to any credentialed user: clinic managers, medical directors, or executives can directly access a range of analyses filtered by key parameters including date, visit category, and provider. KairoiSuite enables healthcare organizations to optimize providers’ time, achieve productivity goals, increase revenue, and serve more patients.About Kairoi HealthKairoi Healthcare Strategies, Inc. (Kairoi Health) is a healthcare information technology company commercializing a breakthrough for analyzing and optimizing the efficiency of healthcare organizations.More information can be found at www.kairoihealth.com KairoiSuite, KairoiLogic, and KairoiScheduler are trademarks of Kairoi Healthcare Strategies, Inc.