eQuine Holdings CEO to Leave Company at Year End

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brent Atwood, managing director and chief executive officer of eQuine Holdings, LLC, will step down on December 31, 2018 to pursue other interests, the company announced late Monday. Atwood will maintain his responsibilities for the remainder of 2018 as the company begins winding down operations.

eQuine Holdings is one of the fastest growing Multi-Family Offices in Texas, and currently serves 14 Ultra-High Net Worth Families in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with over one billion in assets under advisement.

Atwood has led eQuine since 2009 when he and his partner, John Cooley seized an opportunity to assist Legacy Families through the "great recession", inclusive of his own Single Family Office, and together they have posted returns for their Multi-Family Office that have outperformed the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P indexes by a staggering margin over the same time period, inclusive of 2016 when eQuine posted returns in excess of 500% for the fiscal year.

"It has been a great pleasure working with our elite team, especially my partner, CFO, and friend John Cooley, and the fact is, other Multi Family Offices want to be like us, their people want to be like us, but we are the original that broke the mold. I'm proud of the work we have done, and even prouder that we have performed at the highest standards as a Multi-Family Office." "My family recently spent our annual vacation at the Amalfi Coast and we fell in love with the people and the culture. We've realized there is a big world out there we want to see.", stated Atwood.

eQuine Holdings, LLC is a Class II multi-family office, responsible for managing the day to day operations of various interests in private and public companies. For the past decade, ultra-high net worth families have entrusted eQuine to advise them on: wealth preservation & growth, tax advisement, risk mitigation and legacy generational planning.