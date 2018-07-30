Contract Professionals, Inc. Is Honored As Metropolitan Detroit's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For

CPI wins Metro Detroit's Best And Brightest Places To Work For

Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) wins Metropolitan Detroit's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For, for the fourth consecutive year.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A service disabled veteran owned global workforce solutions company, with a mission to find employment opportunities for our nation's veterans, Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) was recently honored to receive Metropolitan Detroit’s Best And Brightest Companies To Work For award for the fourth consecutive year.

According to 101 Best and Brightest Companies, it takes determination, exceptional leadership, and daily ingenuity to maintain a successful organization. CPI excels in all three areas.

“CPI will continue to develop programs to ensure a progressive and innovative work environment for our employees, said Jim Cowper, President, CPI. “This award belongs to every employee at CPI. Without them, CPI would not exist.”

Along with many other companies competing in different categories, CPI will be honored at Metropolitan Detroit’s Best & Brightest Companies To Work For awards ceremony on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance.

The Founder and CEO of CPI, Steve York is proud of CPI’s dedication to developing human resource plans, which focus on work/life balance, employee wellness and company perks. “We are honored to receive this award, and we will continue to make our employees our number one priority,” said York.

CPI puts military veterans to work