Contract Professionals, Inc. Is Honored As Metropolitan Detroit's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For

Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) wins Metropolitan Detroit's Best And Brightest Companies To Work For, for the fourth consecutive year.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A service disabled veteran owned global workforce solutions company, with a mission to find employment opportunities for our nation's veterans, Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) was recently honored to receive Metropolitan Detroit’s Best And Brightest Companies To Work For award for the fourth consecutive year.

According to 101 Best and Brightest Companies, it takes determination, exceptional leadership, and daily ingenuity to maintain a successful organization. CPI excels in all three areas.

“CPI will continue to develop programs to ensure a progressive and innovative work environment for our employees, said Jim Cowper, President, CPI. “This award belongs to every employee at CPI. Without them, CPI would not exist.”

Along with many other companies competing in different categories, CPI will be honored at Metropolitan Detroit’s Best & Brightest Companies To Work For awards ceremony on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance.

The Founder and CEO of CPI, Steve York is proud of CPI’s dedication to developing human resource plans, which focus on work/life balance, employee wellness and company perks. “We are honored to receive this award, and we will continue to make our employees our number one priority,” said York.

CPI: putting civilians and veterans to work for more than 36 years

Certified by The Department of Veterans Affairs (SDVOSB) and by the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) as service disabled veteran owned, Contract Professionals, Inc. (CPI) is a DoD cleared, ISO certified, ITAR compliant global staffing company with over 35 years of operating history. We have extensive experience providing services to aerospace, automotive, defense, industrial, information technology, manufacturing and telecommunication industries. Winning several awards from the Best & Brightest Committee including local, elite and national awards, our mission is to be the premier source of technical professionals serving major and emerging industries. CPI also won the prestigious Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award 2016 from the Small Business Administration, Michigan. In addition, CPI is proud to be one of Metro Detroit’s Cool Places to Work 2016 & 2017. CPI provides courteous and quality service to companies located throughout the United States and various foreign countries, while maintaining the highest personal and professional ethics and standards. Part of our mission also includes finding employment for our nation’s veterans. CPI has a 35 year history of actively recruiting on military bases and we hire hundreds of veterans annually. CPI interfaces directly with Transition Service Specialists and Managers, the Veteran’s Department of Workforce Commission, Contract Installation Managers, Soldier Readiness Processing Centers and many more, to access out processing veterans. We hire veterans for defense and public sector clients and deploy around the world.To learn more about CPI, please visit http://www.cpijobs.com. @CPIJobsInc

