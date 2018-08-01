Himalaya Capital Exchange & Symphony ICOs kick off Europe Roadshow in London, Paris, Zurich, Berlin Aug 2018
Himalaya Capital Exchange - The Next Generation Borderless Stock Exchange that runs on Smart Contracts
Himalaya Capital Exchange (HCX) kicks off Token Storm Europe Roadshow - London, Paris, Zurich, Berlin August 2018 with Symphony ICO
London – 13 August 6-9pm - Rise London, 41 Luke Street
Paris – 16 August 12-5pm - Sofitel Arc Du Triomphe
Zurich – 17 August 12-6pm - St Gotthard Hotel, Bahnofstrasse
Berlin – 20 August 6-9pm - Impact hub, Friedrichestrasse
Dubai - 27 August 9-6pm - Ramada Plaza Jumeirah
RSVP to events here http://fintechstorm.eventbrite.com
To get an invitation to private presentations, please email arifa@himalayalabs.com
About Symphony Protocol:
Symphony Protocol is a next-generation, blockchain based protocol to empower a data-driven economy. It is an infrastructure layer project, which will form the basis of an ecosystem of decentralized applications that focus on data intelligence, and creating an asset class for personal data. Symphony token sale is in the cornerstone & private sale stage. Currently, Symphony is backed by BMG Fund and others.
www.symphonyprotocol.com
https://www.youtube.com/JIaO5BJGecY
About HCX (Himalaya Capital Exchange): A Security Token Issuance Platform
Himalaya Capital Exchange is a project aimed at creating a tokenised platform for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) on a global, borderless, stock exchange. The Platform As a Service eco-system would offer an alternative to investment banks that are currently mandated to lead-manage IPOs, and give corporates, governments, and other entities raising public capital a less costly, and more democratic option with instant access to global investors. We are giving entrepreneurs everywhere the chance to create their own shares and bonds, and raise money within minutes from across the world frictionlessly. The platform would run on smart contract algorithms and at a later point make use of Machine Learning and AI in matching and creating a marketplace. This will be a first of its kind securities marketplace governed by token holders. Currently HCX is backed by John Puttick (Chairman of GBST), Arun Sharma (Vice Chancellor at Queensland University), Leanne Kemp (CEO of Everledger), Ghanshyam Dass (ex Director of NASDAQ & Board Member of KPMG), Mario Pazos (Pazos Law, USA) and others. Currently in private token sale before launching the public pre sale of tokens in Oct18.
White Paper: http://wolfgangflatow.com/himalaya
http://dgcamp.io
https://youtu.be/oSNNzFxuzrg
Arifa Khan, CEO, is a crypto pioneer who authored the first ever Concept Paper on decentralising capital markets (June 2017) before security tokens were invented. She later architected a platform ecosystem for capital markets participants in her revolutionary white paper published and presented to Nick Szabo on 25 May 2018. She founded HCX in 2017- a decentralized stock exchange that runs trustlessly on smart contracts - to bring that vision to reality and travelled the world for a full year to educate non crypto savvy people in remote corners on the benefits of self-issuing security tokens. HCX is the first-of-its-kind disruption which automates the role of investment banks, and empowers entrepreneurs around the world to issue their own security tokens. Arifa Khan is India Partner of the Ethereum Foundation and leads Ethereum’s community development efforts in India & Middle East. She has an MBA from Wharton School of Business, and a B.Tech from IIT Madras. She is a sought after international public speaker and has given keynote speeches at several global forums such as Crypto Investor Show London, Bengaluru Tech Summit, D10e Davos, Ethereum India Summit, Blockchain UA Kiev, Blockchain & ICO Summit Istanbul, Hybrid Block Macau Summit, Himalaya Crypto Summit 2018. She is listed among Top 100 fintech influencers by Lattice80.
Token Storm, part of Zero Field Labs - a Blockchain play - aims to create the foundations of a new token economy ecosystem which will bring together the world’s leading Blockchain startups along with key players in the crypto landscape spanning investors, innovators, developers, and crypto enthusiasts.
Token Storm provides global ICOs a platform to build community outreach in a global roadshow to create opportunities for education, on-boarding of users, and collaboration in the Blockchain ecosystem.
“Given the unprecedented growth of the Blockchain industry, Token Storm provides a ready marketing platform for ICOs, and for anyone to participate in the exciting crypto economy, earn free token airdrops, meet founders face to face, ask questions and learn about disruptions coming their way. We welcome ICOs to leverage our immense network and outreach and economies of scale in community building” said Arifa Khan, who is leading Token Storm Global Roadshow 2018. Previous ICO showcases have attracted thousands of participants and have featured the world’s most passionate crypto enthusiasts and prominent experts, and covered more than 10 countries in megapolis such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Dubai, Istanbul, Kiev, Paris, Chennai.
The Asia Tour Sep 2018 kicks off with Bangkok 29 Aug, visits Kualalumpur, Shenzhen, HongKong 5 Sep, Shanghai 12 Sep, Seoul 14 Sep, Tokyo 16 Sep, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore 20 Sep, and ends in London 26 Sep. In each city, Token Storm will facilitate ICOs engaging with Blockchain and Crypto community, and potential investors.
"We are delighted to participate in Token Storm events. With their global reach and network, Blockchain expertise and track record, Token Storm is the ideal venue for global disruptive ICOs to connect with investors and the public alike, to showcase their venture across the world, and to build a user community. Arifa Khan has been a
pioneering eco system builder since blockchain’s early days. Her network and access in the crypto economy is phenomenal and one can only aspire to experience the richness of insights and the connections Token Storm have with the crypto innovators across the globe” says Mario Pazos, Blockchain Angel Investor and an early backer of HCX ICO.
Token Storm meetups at global financial hubs of the world represent a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts, investors, developers and the local community to participate in Blockchain projects and witness first-hand the ICOs bringing a paradigm shift to various industries.
Arifa Khan
Himalaya Labs Pvt Ltd
0044-7920030807
email us here
Join HCX ICO Global Roadshow - Token Storm visits 15 countries in Europe & Asia in 30 days