Dr. Concetta Tomaino Joins Faculty at Concordia College as Distinguished Professor of Creative Arts
Mount Vernon, NY (July 20, 2018) Concordia College recently announced the appointment of Dr. Concetta M. Tomaino to Distinguished Professor of Creative Arts. Dr. Tomaino, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Institute of Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF) whose home is at Wartburg, is developing Concordia College’s proposed Master of Science in Music Therapy.
Wartburg President & CEO, David Gentner, said, “Dr. Tomaino’s expertise in the field of clinical music therapy is peerless in the region so I am not surprised that Concordia College would include her in their allied health science expansion plans. We look forward to this relationship as we build upon the IMNF’s successes of the past, while looking ahead to a future of creative caring experiences during these increasingly complex times.”
The music therapy degree program “will prepare students as clinicians, scholars and leaders in the profession by providing theoretical foundations in conjunction with advanced practical and clinical training to meet the challenging needs of patients across their lifespan,” according to a Concordia College announcement.
Building upon many years of clinical research of renowned author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, MD and Dr. Tomaino, the IMNF was founded in 1995 to bring together the two worlds of basic neuroscience and clinical music therapy. The Institute is world-renowned in the medical and scientific communities for its pioneering advances in understanding, teaching and clinical applications of music therapy. The link between Dr. Tomaino’s extensive experience and Concordia’s nursing and other health science programs will provide opportunities for research, inter-departmental training and program development, setting the stage for tremendous innovation and contributions to the field of health care.
“I am honored by this appointment and look forward to expanding IMNFs mission of research, education and clinical practice through collaboration with Concordia and Wartburg.” said Dr. Tomaino.
Dr. Tomaino, named a “Disruptive Women in Healthcare–Leader to Watch in 2017,” is often invited to speak nationally and abroad about her research and the benefits of music therapy. She has traveled around the world, most recently to Italy, Scotland and Portugal where she spoke about the benefits of music therapy for brain health. This isn’t Dr. Tomaino’s first time in academia. She is currently an adjunct professor at Lehman College in the Bronx, NY.
Wartburg and Concordia College are jointly offering SeniorU, recipient of the Innovation of the Year Award” by LeadingAge NY. This degree program gives retirees the opportunity to earn a 2- or 4-year degree. Created by seniors for seniors, the program is designed to be fun and experiential in an interactive learning community while building health in mind, body and spirit.
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Most recently, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018. Wartburg also received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links.
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny
About IMNF
The IMNF is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 1995, the IMNF is driven by over 35 years of clinical observations on the actual effects of music on individuals who have different types of physical and neurological disorders. Directed by renowned music therapist Dr. Concetta M. Tomaino, the IMNF conducts research on the relationship between music and the brain, provides patients with music therapy, and offers our professional peers around the world the latest music therapy education and training information about best practices. Through the scientific exploration of music and the brain, the IMNF seeks to establish new knowledge and to develop more effective music therapy treatments to awaken, stimulate and heal through the extraordinary power of music.
IMNF Website Homepage: www.imnf.org
IMNF Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/musictherapy.imnf
IMNF YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/imnf2008
Media contact:
Angela Ciminello, Vice President of Development and Marketing, Wartburg
914-513-5179, aciminello@wartburg.org
Dr. Concetta Tomaino, Founder and Executive Director, Institute for Music and Neurologic Function, 914-513-5292, ctomaino@wartburg.org
Angela Ciminello
Wartburg
914-513-5179
email us here