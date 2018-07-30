Kathleen Johnson of UniverSoul Heart Returns to CUTV News Radio in a Two-Part Radio Series

BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional medicine has created a paradigm in which patients are only a passive participant in their health. We put so much trust in our doctors and physicians and their expertise and specialties, it's easy to detach ourselves.

Everything in the universe is energy. Everything we encounter is energy in some form. We're surrounded by it. We're made of it. When you take care of your energy, that's the path to wellness.

Kathleen Johnson is the founder of UniverSoul Heart, a holistic wellness practice specializing in complementary healing and spiritual growth. Kathleen is a facilitator, practitioner, and teacher of an energy medicine modality known as Reiki, a natural healing method that uses universal life energy to enhance the body's natural healing abilities.

“Reiki invites you to be an active participant in your health,” says Kathleen. “We can't just isolate the physical and assume that we're going to be well. We have to treat ourselves as holistic beings, which is what we are. “

Kathleen says it has always been her dream to create a thriving practice around something that fuels her passion.

“I have always been involved in some way in the helping profession. What I'm doing creates ripples that make a difference. This really just feeds my soul. I get excited thinking about the possibilities of how many people can be reached. Once you start to shift into that perspective that we are so much more than our physical selves, things begin to open up. Sometimes that shift in perspective can make all the difference.”

Kathleen says Reiki is the gateway for many fledgling energy healers because it is so fundamental and easy to learn. And it's available to everyone.

“I don't consider myself a healer: I work with healing energy; the energy is doing the healing, not me,” says Kathleen. “You don't need special talents or gifts or abilities to do it. It's really a gift from Spirit for all of us. And it can help us in so many ways, healing on all levels: physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. There's no downside to Reiki.”

“Even though I use other modalities, I always come back to Reiki. I'm a certified past-life regression therapist, I do crystal work, I offer spiritual guidance. But the cornerstone of everything I do is Reiki. I incorporate Reiki into every other modality. When all else fails, Reiki is there. It is a beacon of guiding light-always.”

Even medical science is slowly coming around to the mind-body-spirit connection and incorporating energy medicine like Reiki into their healthcare model to enhance the physical healing process.

