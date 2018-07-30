Ben's Barketplace, A Pet Health Food Store in Roseville, CA is Honored for Their Cool Factor.

We sell more RAW pet food than anyone in California! Our Roseville, CA Store

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Three pet stores and nine honorable mentions have been chosen “America’s Coolest” by Pets+, “The Magazine for the America’s Pet Pros,” in its second annual contest.

The America’s Coolest Stores Contest highlights the best examples of independent pet businesses throughout the United States. They are judged by a panel of retail experts on the basis of business practices, history, online presence, traditional advertising, interior decor and curb appeal. This year’s contest in the magazine’s second year of publication saw 63 entries from 29 states.

“We feel privileged to bring our readers the best of the best in our industry,” said Ralf Kircher, Pets+ editor-in-chief. “Winning stores often have amazing product lineups and are impressive to look at. But a store wouldn’t really fit our ‘cool’ criteria if it weren’t for such aspects as innovative marketing, creative retail environment and a unique work culture.”

The three top winners are featured in the July/August issue of Pets+. Honorable Mentions will be profiled in issues of Pets+ through June 2019.

Without further ado, here is a list of winning businesses:

1. Bow Wow Beauty Shoppe, San Diego, CA

2. Michelson Found Animals Adopt & Shop, Culver City, CA

3. Urban Pooch Canine Life Center, Chicago, IL

2018 Honorable Mentions

Absolutely Fish, Clifton, NJ

Ben’s Barketplace, Roseville, CA

Flying M Feed Co., Houston, TX

Furry Friends, Colorado Springs, CO

Loyal Biscuit Co,. Rockland, ME

Muttigans, Emerald Isle, NC

Notorious D.O.G., Clarence, NY

The Big Bad Woof, Washington, DC

The Green K9, Mount Dora, FL

