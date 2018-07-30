Glosfer Successfully Holds ‘GLD’ Blockchain Education Program
- 8-Hour Program Held on July 27 at El Tower in Seoul to Reduce Barriers to Entry in Blockchain Space, Promote Commercialization of TechnologySEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glosfer Learning Day (GLD), the first blockchain education program hosted by blockchain company Glosfer (CEO Taewon Kim), has successfully ended.
GLD was held for eight hours from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM on July 27 at L Tower located near Yangjae Station in Seoul.
Glosfer, which has the most references among Korean blockchain companies, held the program to help reduce the barriers to entry in blockchain space and promote commercialization of the technology. The program provided sessions and demos under various topics such as Blockchain 101, Cryptocurrency HYCON and Blockchain, Smart Contract and Connecting to Ethereum.
In addition, there was the “Big IDEA” event, in which participants came up with ways to commercialize blockchain.
Vice President and Director of Global Marketing Jason French thanked the community for their interest and support for the training event, saying “It is our pleasure and privilege to offer an opportunity like GLD to advance the blockchain industry. Your interest reflects the position and potential of Korea in terms of its expertise in blockchain technology. We will continue our efforts in blockchain R&D to provide high-quality content.”
CEO Taewon Kim of Glosfer said, “GLD is not a one-off event but more of a regular education program that will be held once a month. We will make an announcement on the second GLD filled with brilliant content and great events very soon. Any feedback on our very first GLD will be greatly appreciated.” He also asked for continued interest for the large-scale hackathon InfinityHacks planned for September.
