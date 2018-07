Jadar Entertainment Island Escape w/Sheila E. & Friends

Concerts, Parties, Relaxation and lots of FUN!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, July 27, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jadar Entertainment Island EscapeSheila E & Friends "The Glamorous & Suite Life Escape" March 14-20 2019Join in the fun, excitement, adventure, at the All-Inclusive Grand Palladium 5 Star Resort & Spa…Plus, 3 days of concerts, parties, theme nights, crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, fine dining, premium cocktails, water activities, club lounge, casino, exquisite private pools, 5 star dining, meet new friends,Jadar Entertainment Island Escape was created out of love for travel, music, and food, friends, having a good time and just enjoying life! We've managed to combine everything we love and more into unforgettable Island destinations. We will escape to a 5 star all-inclusive resort & spa on numerous beautiful islands with white sandy beaches world-wide…They'll be concerts, parties, fine dining, specialty cocktails, dancing, meeting new friends and so much more! Each Island destination that we'll visit presents its own unique beauty, making your island travels with us a one of a kind memorable experience!Jadar Entertainment Island Escape is not a cruise, or festival its an Escape ExperienceRelax and Escape!For more info please visit: http//www. jadarentertainmentislandescape .comContact:Jadar Entertainment Island EscapeEmail: contact@jadarentertainment.comPhone: (800)719-8642

