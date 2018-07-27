Generous Donation Enables Wartburg's Historic Chapel Upgrades Including Hearing Assistance and Telecast
Mount Vernon, NY (July 20, 2018) Wartburg, a premier senior residential and healthcare provider in lower Westchester, has recently completed upgrades to its historic chapel on its beautiful, 34-acre campus.
Wartburg’s Chapel, built in 1904, hosts ecumenical services for its residents as well as Sunday Services for United Lutheran Church. The Chapel is also the destination of worship to over 500 seniors, many of whom have hearing impairments. As a result of the upgrades, the Chapel now uses a Hearing Aid Induction Loop which allows those with hearing aids to directly pick up audio from the sound system. Headsets are also available for those individuals who do not use hearing aids and may need amplified sound.
In addition to the Hearing Aid Induction Loop, those with mobility issues in the nursing home and Rehabilitation Center are now able to view services in the comfort of their rooms through Senior TV, offered in both locations. To improve the overall sound quality in the chapel, a high definition camcorder and an audio Digital Signal Processor (DSP) was also installed. The DSP connects to the existing sound system in the Chapel to provide a much more consistent level sound input to the camera. As a result, Wartburg is now able to broadcast events, such as concerts, in the Chapel to the nursing home, Rehabilitation Center and Adult Day Services with high definition video and sound.
Pastor Carol Fryer, Senior Pastor of United Lutheran Church, Director of Wartburg Spiritual Care, said: “We are so grateful to have the ability to broadcast our Sunday services so that our residents may watch the service when they are not able to physically attend due to illness or bad weather. Plus the Hearing Loop is fabulous for anyone with hearing loss. The gifts that made this possible have added significantly to the Spiritual Care of our residents.”
These upgrades were generously funded though the benevolence of Wartburg supporters. “We are so very grateful to our donors who have made these technology upgrades possible and will enable more of our residents to benefit from worship services in our historic chapel,” said David Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO.
Meadowview Resident Ethel Clausen (pictured), said: “With the T-coil setting in my hearing aids, I can hear every word. Before I lost so much that I couldn’t get the meaning of things. It has made a world of difference! I’m so pleased that we got the T-coil.”
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Most recently, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018. Wartburg also received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links.
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny
Angela Ciminello
Wartburg
914-513-5179
email us here