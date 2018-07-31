Birthday Bonus Bonanza: Dating Affiliate Network Affiliate2Day Announce Anniversary Earnings Boost

TVER, TVER REGION, RUSSIA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 2018 will be the 14th anniversary of popular international dating website, BeHappy2Day. To celebrate the brand’s continued success and to thank its hardworking associates, the company’s flourishing affiliate network, Affiliate2Day, is launching a special bonus program, which could see its partners raking in the cash. With bonuses of up to $1,000 available, this is an exceptional opportunity for affiliates who work with dating offers.

Since inception, Affiliate2Day has worked with more than 61,000 affiliates, paying out more than $2.6 million in commission. The online affiliate program has gained popularity with affiliate marketers, bloggers and web managers working across a range of verticals, with its marketing tools making it easy for partners to find a format and formula to match their platform. In return, Affiliate2Day has received a continuously high volume of visitors and signups to its dating websites.

In recognition for the work that they do, this September, Affiliate2Day is launching a birthday bonus bonanza for all of its affiliate partners. It’s a way to say thank you, by giving partners an extra earnings boost for just continuing to do what they always already do.

Two bonus options will be available:

1. For all affiliates: For every active sub-affiliate referred, partners will receive an additional $100. This is on top of the 10% commission already paid for sub-affiliate referrals.

2. For PPS (pay per sale) affiliates: Affiliate2Day PPS partners typically refer hundreds of sales each month. In September 2018, if an affiliate refers 200 or more sales they will receive an additional $1,000 bonus on top of their standard commission.

Affiliate2Day spokesperson, Alyona Shapovalova, comments: ‘It’s been an amazing few years for Affiliate2Day and our related dating websites, but we couldn’t have got anywhere without our affiliate partners. Our online affiliate program feeds traffic to our websites, and the quality of referrals is superb. Our affiliates work really hard to make sure that their readers only view content that is relevant to them, which means that our dating offer always reaches people who might benefit from it. We’ve put in a lot of effort to make sure that our dating affiliate network provides a range of options for potential marketers, so that we’re always rewarding the people who work with us. However, this September we wanted to do something really special to celebrate our 14th anniversary. This bonus program is our way of saying “thanks” to all of our loyal affiliates.’

A part of the Be Happy Intl. group, Affiliate2Day is a world leader in the field of international dating, online matchmaking and marriage. Launched in 2008, the company’s commitment to customer service has made it a popular choice for marketers looking to work with online affiliate programs. With dating offers from around the world, attractive commission rates and a stable of marketing tools available, Affiliate2Day soon became one of the foremost dating affiliate networks. The company currently works with 61,319 affiliate partners based in locations around the globe.