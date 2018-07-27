Dazzling diamond rings, original oil paintings, much more at Gray's Sizzling Summer Auction, August 8th in Cleveland
14kt yellow gold and diamond ring, set with a diamond weighing about 2.96 carats (est. $18,000-$20,000).
Platinum and diamond ring set with a round brilliant cut diamond weighing about 2.86 carats (est. $16,000-$18,000).
Original landscape oil painting by Balthazar Paul Ommeganck (Flemish, 1755-1826) (est. $2,000-$4,000).
Bidders will be presented with 295 lots of fine art, furniture, decorative arts, rugs, jewelry, dolls and more, beginning at 11 am Eastern time. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be available through the Gray’s Auctioneers website, at GraysAuctioneers.com, and at LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.
“Our mid-summer auction features a wonderful array of treasures.” said Serena Harragin, CEO of Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers. “Summer auctions are always a fun activity for regulars as well as the occasional auction-goer. The thrill of the hunt can lead to some spectacular deals and this auction is no exception.”
The GIA-certified diamond rings (both with GIA reports) are the sale’s expected headliners. Lot 116, a 14kt yellow gold and diamond ring, is set with one diamond weighing about 2.96 carats and boasts I color and VS2 clarity. It shows good cut, very good polish and is also set with eight tapered baguette cut diamonds weighing 0.35 carats. The ring is estimated at $18,000-$20,000.
The ring being offered alongside it at lot 115 is a platinum and diamond ring set with one round brilliant cut diamond weighing approximately 2.86 carats. It shows VS-1 clarity and G-H color, with good polish and good symmetry. It’s also set with two straight cut baguette diamonds with a weight of about 0.06 carats each, also having VS-1 clarity and G-H color (est. $16,000-$18,000).
Another jewelry item certain to attract bidder interest is lot 114, a Verragio 14kt white gold and diamond engagement and wedding ring set. The ring is set with a fine natural round brilliant cut diamond weighing one carat (SI-2 clarity, E color) and 30 small round brilliant cut diamonds of 0.1 carat each, plus a matching wedding band set with 17 small diamonds (est. $8,000-$10,000).
The paintings by Pearce and Ommeganck both carry estimates of $2,000-$4,000. The Pearce (lot #1) is a self-portrait oil on canvas laid on board, signed and dated (Paris, 1876) upper right. The work measures 13 ¼ inches by 10 ¼ inches. Pearce was born in Boston, Mass., but spent most of his life living and working in Paris, where he received medals at the Paris Salon and elsewhere.
Three lots later (lot #4), the Ommeganck will come up for bid, an oil on canvas landscape with sheep, signed and dated 1807 lower left. The painting measures 12 ¼ inches by 17 ¾ inches. Ommeganck was a Flemish painter of landscapes and animals. In 1799, unbeknownst to him, a friend submitted one of his paintings to a competition in Paris. It took first prize for landscapes.
Other artworks include a black and white lithograph signed and numbered (XIV/XV) by Joan Miro (Sp., 1893-1983), titled Maravillas con Variaciones Acrosticas en el Jardin de Miro, 37 ½ inches by 28 ½ inches framed (est. $3,000-$5,000); and two oil on canvas paintings by Scott Miller (Ohio, 1955-2008), one titled Deer in a Forest (60 inches by 55 ¾ inches, signed lower right), the other Winter Tree (41 inches by 43 inches, dated 1991) (each est. $2,000-$4,000).
Fans of fine silver will have much to consider. A few of the more outstanding lots include these:
• An exceptional German silver tea and coffee service by J.D. Schlessinger Sohne, Hanau (circa 1900-1920), having footed shaped ovoid bodies with acanthus reserves, cherub handles, finials and other embellishments, total weight 333.91 ozt. (est. $6,000-$8,000).
• A 19th /20th century S. Kirk and Son silver landscape repousse ewer, of baluster form and having grapevine, acanthus leaf and rose blossom repousse decoration, and a central ground depicting a river landscape scene, total weight 45.39 ozt. (est. $2,000-$3,000).
• A Russian silver and cut glass 18-piece gentleman’s grooming set, made in 1886 and fully hallmarked with T.H. maker’s mark, 1886 assayer’s mark, 84 silver standard mark and a St. Petersburg mark, plus a French import mark; 46.80 ozt. (est. $1,500-$2,500).
Gorgeous antique rugs are another category brimming with fine offerings. An example is the early 19th century Caucasian Dagestan-Soumak wool rug, 8 feet 6 inches by 8 feet in size and showing wear and fading commensurate with its age. It is expected to realize $4,000-$6,000.
Gray’s will hold in-person previews at the Cleveland showrooms Aug. 2-8, from 10-5 Eastern; and Saturday, Aug. 4, from noon to 4 pm. The catalog is now online at GraysAuctioneers.com.
Gray’s Auctioneers are northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, fine jewelry and antique rugs. The boutique auction house has over two decades of experience in the art business. Experts at Gray’s offer traditional real estate services and specialists there have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the full value of collections at auction.
Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (216) 226-3300; or, you can e-mail their appraisals department at appraisals@graysauctioneers.com.
To learn more about Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the live and internet auction planned for Wednesday, August 8th, at 11 am, visit www.graysauctioneers.com. Updates are posted often.
