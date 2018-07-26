Local Entrepreneurs Bring Fresh Coat Painters to Canfield
Canfield, OH, July 25, 2018 – Don and Shannon Jones are pleased to announce the launch of their new local business, Fresh Coat Painters of Canfield.
Fresh Coat Painters offers residential and commercial painting services including interior or exterior painting, deck sealing and staining, pressure washing, wall paper removal, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. They have a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling, free detailed quotes, and they only use high-quality materials. Fresh Coat Painters of Canfield serves Canfield, Boardman, Poland, Austintown, Youngstown, Warren, North Lima, Columbiana, Salem, Lake Milton, Howland, Hubbard and other neighboring communities.
“Shannon and I are life-long residents of the Mahoning Valley – we live in Canfield with our two sons and one daughter – and we are excited to be doing business with our neighbors and serving our community in a new way as small business owners,” Don said. “Fresh Coat Painters is a company you can trust – our quotes are accurate, our painters are professional and we understand the importance of excellent customer service.”
Don is a graduate of Youngstown State University with a bachelor’s degree in business and Shannon earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from the College of Wooster. Don spent the last 16 years working for a large commercial and industrial service and supply company, first in business to business sales and, most recently, in operations. In his previous roles, Don was focused on ensuring that the customer’s needs were exceeded.
He always had an entrepreneurial spirit and was looking for an opportunity to go into business for himself when he and Shannon found Fresh Coat. After a lot of research, meeting with the corporate team and talking to other franchisees, Don and Shannon decided Fresh Coat Painters was what they’d been looking for. The Fresh Coat system allows him to combine his attention to detail with his customer service experience.
“We knew, if we were going to open a business, we wanted to be able to make a difference. Often the painting industry has a lack of customer service and we see an opportunity to change that. When we had some painting work done last summer, we had a terrible time even getting anyone to call us back. We did find a great painter eventually, but it was a huge hassle. We want to change that experience for this community,” Don said. ““I enjoy working with people, building relationships and delivering high customer service expectations. I understand that it is challenging to earn a customer and incredibly easy to lose one.”
As part of Fresh Coat’s focus on service, they offer a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks. All Fresh Coat Painters employees are specially trained, dependable and background-checked and Fresh Coat Painters of Canfield is bonded and insured. Fresh Coat Painters also has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®.
Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.
For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Canfield, call (330)271-8155, email DJones@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Canfield.
