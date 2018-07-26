Bulow Jewelers Grand Opening Party in Downtown Denver
Bulow Jewelers is celebrating their Grand Opening in the Historic University Building located in Downtown Denver. The event will be held July 29 from 6:30-9:30.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulow Jewelers is a family owned and operated business located in the historic University Building on 16th St & Champa. They are celebrating their grand opening and hosting a party to welcome the Denver community into the new store. The event will take place on Sunday, July 29th at 6:30 pm. Bulow Jewelers is located at 910 16th St Suite 1223 in the University building. Validated parking is available through Ruiz Parking located on 15th and Champa.
Avi Bulow, Bulow Jewelers owner, said “We are so excited for the event. Food and beverages will be served throughout the night and we will have some incredibly special pieces on display for our customers to look at!” The event will be catered by a locally certified kosher caterer and there will be an open bar with music.
Bulow Jewelers is new to the Denver business scene, Bulow said: “We want people to know that we will work with them on a personal level to create a timeless piece of jewelry perfect for any occasion.” Bulow Jewelers works personally with clients and their international contacts to create beautiful engagement rings and timeless pieces of jewelry.
Bulow Jewelers is committed to providing their customers with quality customer service, fair prices, and an incredible selection of timeless jewelry. They offer stunning rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Each of their diamonds is hand-picked and examined carefully with their customers in mind.
Learn more about Bulow Jewelers at www.bulowjewelers.com
Kandice Temmen
Bulow Jewelers
(303) 872-2500
email us here