Caridia Capital Group Closes Three Back to Back Loans
Caridia Capital funds three loans in a timely mannerNY, BRONX, USA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caridia Capital Group is proud to announce the funding of two 30 year multi-family property loans. Both properties are located in Jersey City, NJ, valued at $394,000 and $330,000.
Carida is also excited to announce the closing of a single family residence located in Saybrook, CT. The property is valued at $610,000. Caridia continues to provide borrowers with excellent customer service by closing loans quickly and seamlessly!
Don't forget to check out our NEW 30 Year Investor, No Income Check Program for Not for Profit Organizations.
Caridia Capital Group
(212) 461-4575
email us here
Caridia Capital Group