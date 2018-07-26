Ray Mettetal Explains Vehicle Air Conditioning Repairs
Ray Mettetal, an experienced vehicle mechanic, explains that, contrary to popular belief, the biggest change since we used vehicles that were pulled by animals is not the mode of propulsion. Yes, moving from a horse, donkey, or bull to an engine was a huge shift, but the bigger one was that vehicles started, by and large, to become enclosed spaces. While this is a good thing, because it protects us from the outside elements, such as the rain, wind, and pollution, it also means that the inside of a vehicle can get quite uncomfortable. And that is why many vehicles now have air conditioning.
Ray Mettetal Explains the Truth About Car Air Conditioning
Anyone who has a car with air conditioning is likely to tell you that, if you are traveling along a very long steep incline, you should switch the air conditioning off. Mettetal points out that it isn't true. Modern vehicles have the up-to-date and upgraded technology, meaning that their fans and cooling systems can easily deal with the added heat of the air conditioning motor, even if the engine has to work twice as hard to get up the incline. Indeed, it is incredibly rare for anyone to still experience problems as a result of their air conditioning unless the vehicle is very old.
At the same time, he points out that it is hugely important that people properly maintain their car, including the air conditioning system if they don't want to run into trouble. All vehicles have regular interval maintenance, which car owners should stick to. Furthermore, Mettetal believes that it is equally important that a coolant flush is regularly performed as well. This ensures that, if the vehicle heats up, the air conditioning system will be able to keep working.
Also, Mettetal explains that, just as with any other part of a vehicle, it is possible for the air conditioning system to break down. Hence, if there is an unusual noise when it is switched on, it could mean that the fan or blower is not functioning properly, which should be checked out and fixed whenever possible. Similarly, if the airflow between the different vents in the vehicle isn't the same, and that is not due to them being set in that way, it could be indicative of a problem. Specifically, this could be due to a low level of Freon or because of a fault in the actuator.
According to Ray Mettetal, the air conditioning should last between 75,000 and 85,000 miles on an average vehicle before problems start to occur. However, he feels that people shouldn't wait until that point when they will need to fix a problem. Rather, they should serve and maintain their system more regularly, thereby stopping a problem from occurring in the first place.
If the air conditioning system is fully functional it should easily be able to bring down the temperature inside the car by 50 to 60 degrees. If it is 100 degrees outside, therefore, it should be possible to get the temperature inside to between 40 and 50 degrees. It is not possible for the temperature to be lower than that. Hence, if people want more than a 50 to 60-degree difference between the ambient temperature and the inside of their car, they will need to find a different system.
Ray Mettetal has operated his auto center for many years and one of the things that he focuses on is preventive car air conditioning care. This is why he offers preventive maintenance inspections for free to all paying customers. In so doing, he hopes to help the community resolve potential problems long before they actually become a problem. At the same time, he educates people about the ins and outs of their vehicles, which he also feels is very important.
According to Ray Mettetal, people have started to take their vehicles somewhat for granted, forgetting that they are mechanical equipment that do break down. They do require care and attention as well in order to extend their lifespan. While people don't really want to spend money on cars, no matter how much they help us, the reality is that not spending this money will only lead to bigger bills later on.
