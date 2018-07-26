Famous Stage Magician John Shable Gets New Tires On Armored Truck

John Shable and company have literally burnt so much rubber off the armored truck taking magic show profits to the bank !!!!!! $10,000 in new tires.......

SALINAS, CALIFOY, USA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is no joke. $10000 for new tires !

But The way John Shable peels out taking all the magic money to the bank it is no wonder they wear out !

When he comes to your town maybe you can get your photo taken standing along side it.