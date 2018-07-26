Historical telephones and related items from two Verizon museum chapters will be auctioned August 4th by Bruneau & Co.

Telephone from President Dwight Eisenhower's Newport (R.I.) summer White House residence. The first phone/emergency call box ever installed in the Yukon Territory in Canada, circa 1900. Original floor plank from Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory, 29.5 inches long. 1984 Summer Olympic Games (Los Angeles) relay torch, one of only 4,500 made, with photo. Early 20th century Stromberg & Carlson telephone operator switchboard, in an oak case.

The auction comprises an exciting and rare collection of historical telephones, photographs, maps, cables, prototypes, ephemera and more. Many are quite old.

This is an exciting sale because you get a firsthand glimpse into the early days of mass communication. How often do you get to hold the first-ever call box installed in the Yukon for gold miners?” — Kevin Bruneau