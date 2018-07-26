MACKAY CEO FORUMS REACHES 1,000TH MEMBER MILESTONE
WELCOMES NEWEST EXECUTIVE MEMBER TO ITS PEER GROUPSVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 26, 2018 (Vancouver, BC): MacKay CEO Forums, Canada’s fastest growing peer learning organization for CEOs and top executives, is excited to announce it has officially reached 1,000 members nationwide. The company recently achieved this significant milestone by welcoming Katrina Moss, Senior Lead, Learning Acceleration at Shopify, to its Ottawa Executive HR Group, led by Kevin Barwin, Forum Chair.
Nancy MacKay, Founder and CEO, is quick to recognize the company’s key partners, advisors, members, and the more than 50 Forum Chairs across the country. “When we started over ten years ago, we knew that there was a real need for CEOs and top executives to learn how to accelerate their performance through high impact peer group learning. Our reputation as a forward-thinking and action-oriented leadership organization has enabled us to quickly expand across Canada, and we couldn’t have done it without the dedication of the entire MacKay team.” She adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina as our 1,000th member and are looking forward to celebrating this significant milestone in the coming weeks leading up to our EDGE Summit and Member Appreciation Event on October 4th in Toronto.”
On becoming the 1,000th member, Katrina Moss states, “I was surprised and grateful for the recognition, generosity and support I’ve received from my Forum Chair and in particular, Nancy MacKay herself.” She noted that she originally joined MacKay CEO Forums due to its focus on having the least time-intensive format. She added, “I truly believe in the power of peer-to-peer learning. I was also impressed that over 30% of the membership is comprised of female business leaders, like me. I’m looking forward to accelerating my professional growth and sharing in the upcoming celebrations.”
About MacKay CEO Forums:
Offering peer groups across Canada from Victoria to Halifax, MacKay CEO Forums is the highest-impact, member-based peer group learning organization for results-oriented CEOs, executives, and business owners of companies with revenue of up to $5 billion. Its professionally-led peer groups are comprised of the country’s leading brands including those that are named Best Managed, Top Employer and Most Admired companies. For more information, visit www.MacKayCEOForums.com.
