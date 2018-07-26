Leadsurance Brings Automation and AI to Insurance Industry
Smart Insurance Marketing
An Intelligent Marketing Platform for Insurance Agencies to Cut Costs, Save Time, and Produce Better Leads.
Insurance agencies benefit from a complete technology platform paired with dedicated marketing management and campaign optimization services. The solution saves agencies time by leveraging artificial intelligence and automated solutions to handle repetitive marketing and lead generation tasks; while providing its customers with a better experience.
Dedicated consultants work directly with insurance agencies to:
Automate insurance marketing to save time. Optimize artificial intelligence for instantly quoting your site visitors to increase leads. Provide real-time notifications for new leads to help you follow up timely. And to provide cloud reporting to help you optimize your marketing efforts.
The platform is designed to save you time while producing higher quality exclusive leads engaged with your brand.
Keller Tiemann, Founder of Leadsurance, had this to say:
“The insurance industry is plagued with dated technology leaving consumers and agencies frustrated. Our platform was designed to improve your customer’s experience and streamline your marketing.”
Leadsurance is lowering marketing spend and increasing lead quality for independent insurance agencies while saving them time.
Leadsurance recently grew its team by 50% and is investing in future growth, the team currently manages over 2M organic pageviews for clients and 1,000+ monthly leads. Leadsurance has launched a 24/7 live help center to assist its growing customer base.
Leadsurance is helping independent insurance agencies save huge amounts of time and money on customer service, marketing, and lead generation.
About Leadsurance: Founded in Austin, TX, Leadsurance is an exclusive insurance lead generation platform that brings the best marketing technology and services to independent insurance agencies. Using premium technology systems managed by marketing experts, Leadsurance will build an exclusive pipeline of leads for your insurance agency.
