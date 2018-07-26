Widget offers the first texting and calling through images and documents

Automotive Real Estate Documents & PDFs

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widget.co (https://widget.co) has released the first technology offering texting and calling through images and documents.

Widget embeds communication code into any image or document transforming them into texting and calling channels. Users simply tap on any image or document to text and call directly with the publisher, assigned sales personnel, or support staff. All this is done without phone numbers, apps or sign-up: parties connect and communicate directly through the image or document.

The Widget platform works simultaneously in both the web and mobile environments. Widget images and documents can go anywhere: websites, social media, blogs, or ad-sites. They can be distributed through email, SMS, or messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

Wherever Widget images or documents go they become a direct communications channel back to publisher and assigned personnel. Widget images and documents can be very granular. A single product, PowerPoint slide, listing, stock number, service ticket, or promotion; a person, place, or thing.

Initial customers include companies in enterprise software, automotive, real estate, advertising and aerospace services. This includes Shane Cheng, a Bay Area realtor. “Widget allows me to distribute images of my listings beyond MLS. Prospective clients just tap on the image and I know exactly which property has their interest”.

Embedding Widget communications code is simple and requires no programming. Features include: push notifications allowing publishers to reconnect with customers after a conversation has ended, a dashboard for tracking customer interaction in real-time, and assignability to multiple parties or team members.

About widget.co

Widget is a Silicon Valley based software company and holder of multiple patents for image and document-based web and mobile communications. Customers include companies in the software, automotive, real estate, advertising, and aerospace industries along with numerous SMBs. The Widget platform is now in Beta release and utilizes Oracle cloud infrastructure. Additional information can be found at https://widget.co

Widget embedded texting and calling