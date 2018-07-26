PRECOOKED EGGS ("PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND") ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ONLINE IN PALLET QUANTITIES
Precooked Cage Free Scrambled Eggs are available for purchase online in pallet quantities to retailers, food-service distributors and manufacturing companies
PROTEIN BROKERS, LLC the Colorado Women-Owned and Managed Master Broker for Pre-cooked Eggs Brand, Temptee Brand and Oldtimer Brand is offering product training for all of the products produced by Temptee Specialty Foods.
Marlene Seward, President of Protein Brokers, LLC has also arranged to have PRECOOKED EGGS BRAND DONATE $.05 CENTS PER LB. OF EGGS PURCHASED TO EASTERSEALS, COLORADO TO HELP KIDS AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES OR TO A CHARITY OR ORGANIZATION THAT THE COMPANY CHOOSES.
The PRECOOKED EGGS BRAND CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS are made with ONLY EGGS from the HENS at HICKMAN'S FAMILY FARMS and a very small amount of citric acid. They have no FILLERS or OTHER ADDITIVES and can be used in many different applications such as: burrito's, taco's, buffets, potato skins filled with the crumbles eggs and cheese, salads of all kinds to give them a protein boost, add to Lasagna for added protein and flavor, sandwich making operations, hospitals, senior care facilities, restaurants, hotels, catering companies, retail grocery deli's to be served HOT or COLD, C-stores to make CAGE FREE EGG BURRITO'S AND WRAPS, summer camps, casinos, cruise ships, military bases, health food stores, lunches for kids, fundraising events, all you can eat pancake and eggs dinners and egg diets of all kinds.
