Latest Technology in Solar Energy with Double the Power
Bakersfield, CALIFORNIA, July 25, 2018. Solar Hybrid Technology Corp. is showing off their new products, with international patents and patents pending. The new products use reflective mirror to increase the sunlight and double the power of the solar collector. Visit our website at: www.solarhybridtechnology.com
Solar Hybrid Technology new features:
• No broken lamps when shipped anywhere in the world
• Protected against hail and snow. Self-cleaning for max efficiency
• Easy to install, less real estate and less structure and construction cost
• Different lamps and coating options
• Options with insulated hot water tank or heat exchanger
• The tank, lamps, reflector and base are all in one unit and there is no need for elevated cold-water tank
• 20 square foot of absorber area with reflector from the bottom and the top and with continuous direct and
indirect sunlight all year around
• Latitude adjustment base and the focal point moves along the lamps with the change of seasons
The new products are all stainless steel and used for residential, commercial and industrial facilities.
Solar Hybrid Technology products are for high temperature application and it is used for distillation, hot water, swimming pool, heating and air conditioning.
Solar Hybrid Technology solar collectors offers double the efficiency with higher temperature, less real estate and less cost.
About Solar Hybrid Technology
Over 30 years in engineering and solar energy research and manufacturing.
We are taking orders for our new products and looking for investors and distributors in the US and internationally.
Please visit our website and make your order at www.solarhybridtechnology.com or e-mail us at alan@solarhybridtechnology.com
Media Contact: Alan Fakih (303) 359-5170
