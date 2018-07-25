Join the 40-hour The Community Interpreter® Program in San Diego, CA!
REACH-reaching diversity & Champions for Health partner to make The Community Interpreter® available in San Diego for bilinguals to learn about interpreting
REACH- reaching diversity, in sponsorship with Champions for Health, the non-profit foundation of the San Diego County Medical Society, is inviting those with strong bilingual skills to register for The Community Interpreter® course, an interactive, skills-based training program. The program will be held at Champions for Health, 5575 Ruffin Rd., Suite 250, in San Diego, on Sept 4, 7, 10, 13 & 18, 2018, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
Conducted in a classroom over five days, The Community Interpreter® sessions teach participants what they need to know to work as a professional interpreter in settings such as medical facilities, schools, and government or nonprofit service settings. Completing the course provides the classroom-hours prerequisite for those wishing to take the examination for national medical interpreting certification.
Adama Dyoniziak, Executive Director for Champions For Health, stated, "We are excited to have this professional interpreter training available for our community. I am a bilingual Polish-English, and I interpreted for my parents during medical appointments. It was very empowering to know that I was making a short time slot productive for both the provider and the client by increasing understanding during an important interaction. We welcome people who are kindred spirits in this endeavor."
Rosanna Balistreri, Founder of REACH-reaching diversity and instructor for the course, stated, "Interpreters bridge the language gap between people and assist in providing meaningful access to much-needed services. This course is very interactive, fast-paced and fun. We invite anyone who wishes to help others to join us!"
Registration is now open and closes August 15. The course is being limited to 20 participants. The cost is $750, which includes books. To register email: Traininglounge@reach-diversity.com, or more information can be obtained by calling (619) 630-0310
About Champions for Health
Champions for Health was formed in 2004 by the San Diego County Medical Society to address the unanswered healthcare needs of low-income and uninsured San Diego County residents. A community health nonprofit focusing on access to care for all, community wellness, and physician support, this foundation was instrumental in amplifying physician engagement and volunteerism, positively impacting the lives of nearly 6,000 San Diegans since its inception.
Champions for Health's flagship program is Project Access San Diego, which provides uninsured individuals in need of specialty medical care with access to needed care to restore health. The program's staff connect qualifying San Diego County residents with a network of volunteer physicians, hospitals, surgery centers, and healthcare service partners that provide a full-range of specialty healthcare services at no cost. Champions for Health also offers free vaccination programs, speakers for community groups, and numerous educational and support programs for improving healthcare services in the area's medical facilities. The group distributed free flu and Hepatitis A vaccines throughout the county last year, helping to curb the city's rampant outbreaks in both.
More can be found at https://championsforhealth.org/
About REACH-reaching diversity and The Community Interpreter®
Established in 2008, REACH-reaching diversity is a woman-owned company that provides cultural and linguistic services geared to healthcare. Its services focus on cultural competence training, interpreter training, language proficiency assessment, medical interpreter's assessment and hospital-based translation & interpreting program assessment. It was founded by Rosanna Balistreri, a linguist and an entrepreneur who has dedicated most of her professional and academic experience to translation studies, language acquisition, and second language learning. She is a certified trainer of The Community Interpreter®, the international edition training developed by Cross Cultural Communications LLC, taught across the country. It is the leading national program for community interpreter training. CCC has more than 140 licensed trainers in 28 U.S. states, DC, Guam and six other countries.
Rosanna Balistreri
REACH reaching diversity
619-630-0310
