School Safety a High Priority as Back-to-School Mindset Approaches
As safety becomes more and more of a priority for schools and parents, should your back-to-school shopping list include some new items this year?
Most parents feel helpless when it comes to their child’s safety at school; when their child is dropped off in the morning, parents put him or her in the care of the school and hope the school does everything it can to keep its students safe.
PARENTS AND SCHOOLS HAVE A CHOICE IN THE SAFETY OF OUR CHILDREN
While it is a sad state of affairs that parents have to think twice about their child’s safety at school, there are actions they can take on their own to provide peace of mind to both themselves and their children.
With the increase in school violence, including school shootings, parents and schools are now considering many products that most people never would have even thought existed.
• Bulletproof Backpacks and Backpack Inserts
• Wearable Safety Devices
• Entry-proof or Bulletproof Doors and Walls
• Bulletproof Desks, Tables, Furniture and Other School Supplies
BULLETPROOF BACKPACKS AND BACKPACK INSERTS
When someone mentions bulletproof backpacks or bulletproof backpack inserts, the typical first response sounds something like “I can’t believe such a product even exists. What has this world come to?”
We couldn’t agree more. But, we also have fire extinguishers in almost every building in the world because we want to be prepared in the event of a fire. A bulletproof backpack or bulletproof insert can be compared to a fire extinguisher in that way; you hope to never need it, but if you need it, you sure are glad you have it nearby.
WEARABLE SAFETY DEVICES
When put into an active shooter or other emergency situation, fumbling around with a phone is the last thing a parent wants their child to be doing. There are now several wearable safety devices on the market that make emergency communication accessible at the click of a button.
ENTRY-PROOF OR BULLETPROOF DOORS & WALLS
Most doors would not be considered bulletproof, which makes just about any entryway in a school building an open target for a potential active shooter. Walls made of standard wood and drywall also do not provide much of a barrier, other than visually, as the high-powered rifles often used in school shootings could easily penetrate drywall and insulation.
There are now bulletproof materials that can either be integrated into the construction process or retrofitted to enhance the ballistic integrity of existing doors and walls.
BULLETPROOF DESKS, TABLES, FURNITURE AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Like doors and walls, many pieces of school furniture can also be developed or retrofitted to offer ballistic protection. This includes desktops, tabletops, bookshelves, dry erase boards, and other everyday objects like bulletproof clipboards, binder inserts, and more.
Many of these “upgrades” for a school can be funded through grants from states or the U.S. government, and the personal items are becoming more and more accessible every day.
WHAT CAN YOU DO TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF YOUR CHILD AND YOUR SCHOOL?
If you are worried about your child’s safety, there are several steps you can take to provide peace of mind for you and your student.
1. Reach out to your school or school board to see what’s being done to address school safety in your district.
2. Investigate options to improve the safety of your school and get a group of like-minded parents to join you in pushing your school or community to adopt such actions.
3. Take direct action by purchasing a bulletproof backpack insert or other personal ballistic protective item that your child can keep in his or her backpack at all times.
4. Talk to your children about school safety and encourage open communication at all times.
If you’re a concerned parent or a school board member or otherwise connected with decisions around school safety, please give us a call at 800-986-0795 or contact us here. We’d love to talk with you and answer any questions you might have.
ABOUT SHOTSTOP® BALLISTICS
ShotStop Ballistics is developing the lightest, thinnest, and strongest advanced armor technologies in the world. From body armor plates and armored vehicle protection, to its innovative BallisticBoard® material and custom armor solutions, ShotStop Ballistics is leading the way in improving the protection of our police, military, special forces, S.W.A.T., security personnel, and more. With technical expertise that spans more than 35 years (see Vallmar Engineering), the ShotStop team brings together engineers, Ph.D.’s, chemists, product developers, and ballistic specialists, to create ballistic technology that saves lives, reduces physical encumbrance, and maximizes performance. ShotStop consistently uses independent and federally accredited ballistic labs, including the Department of Defense and National Institute of Justice, to ensure ShotStop armor provides our servicemen and women with the best possible protection. Contact ShotStop Ballistics at www.ShotStop.com, call 800-986-0795/330-686-0020, email info@shotstop.com, or write to 1000 Campus Dr., Suite 300, Stow, Ohio 44262.
