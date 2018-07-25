"SEND MESSAGES FROM THE GRAVE" And Tell Them How You Really Felt - FuneralNotification.com
Notifies Friends, Family & Loved Ones Of Your Funeral Arrangements And The Ability To Leave Text & Video Messages To Share Last Wishes, Memories & Good-Byes.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver, BC - FuneralNotification.com™ a leader in online Funeral Notification Services launches its new online service that was created to be An Easy Way To Notify Family, Friends & Loved Ones Of Funeral Arrangements so everyone has a chance to pay their respect and say good-bye!
FuneralNotification.com provides an easy, simple way to notify all your friends, family & loved ones of your funeral arrangements and details. You can even send general or individual personalized messages to say good-bye, share last wishes and memories with family, friends & loved ones and tell them how much they really meant to you!
FuneralNotification.com provides you with the ability to send messages to your loved ones after you have left them. You can send personalised messages or videos that only they will see to help ease their pain and how much they meant to you. These text and video messages can be to be left to share last wishes, good-byes and memories with family, friends & loved ones. Your friends, family & loved ones can pass on and share your funeral information.
FuneralNotification.com also allows you to notify if you will or will not be attending the funeral service with the ability to send flowers and gifts at a click of a button, and book travel as well.
Obituaries in the local news papers have been one of the popular methods of funeral notifications. However, as more and more people use social media and less people read newspapers and less newspapers are around, this method however is not reliable anymore. Posting an Obituary in A Newspaper could Deny Your Friends, Family And Loved Ones, The Opportunity To Say Good-Bye!
Today, many of your friends, relatives and loved ones often live far apart, often in other cities and even other countries. Therefore, your friends, relatives and loved ones may not be notified of your funeral. This may cause additional pain and grief for them as they did not have the opportunity to even say goodbye…
FuneralNotification.com Makes Sure That You Never Deny Your Friends, Family And Loved Ones, The Pain Of Not Saying Good-Bye!
Funeral Notification Ltd. Is a private British Columbia, Incorporated Company In Canada which has developed FuneraNotification.com an online service which provides An Easy Way to Notify Family, Friends & Loved ones of Funeral Arrangements and Details.
Fred Marlatt
FuneralNotification.com
+1 (219) FUNERAL(386-3725)
