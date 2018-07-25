Peer Mountain and Syscoin Announce Partnership to Deliver Regulatory Compliant E-Commerce On-Chain

Peer Mountain is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with Syscoin, a top 100 breakthrough token.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxembourg, LUX - July 23, 2018 - Peer Mountain is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with Syscoin, a top 100 breakthrough token that offers businesses and consumers the world's first decentralised marketplace in order to conduct e-commerce without intermediaries.

This partnership will enable Peer Mountain to include the support of the Syscoin Protocol on its development map. The companies will work together to develop interface microservices to facilitate interoperability between the Peerchain Protocol and the Syscoin Protocol. In doing so, this partnership will be a way for users to purchase identity verified goods, such as alcohol and tobacco, whilst using both Peer Mountain and Syscoin services.

Both companies will exchange technical information with each other on an advanced basis. They are committed to assisting each other in developing maximum value for its communities and, most importantly, the overlapping community that shall result from this partnership.

“This partnership opens up new e-commerce opportunities for the Peer Mountain and Syscoin communities,” said Peer Mountain CEO and Founder, Jed Grant. “We are excited to partner with Syscoin and to open the possibility for selling regulated items on its Blockmarket e-commerce platform with Peerchain powered compliance.”

Syscoin is a subsidiary of the Blockchain Foundry who will support and promote Peer Mountain’s compliant service delivery technology to allow the transaction of regulated goods and services on the Blockchain Foundry marketplaces.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Peer Mountain Team. We will expand Blockmarket’s capabilities through Peer Mountain’s layer 2 Peerchain Protocol.” Said Sebastian Schepis, CIO of Blockchain Foundry.

The implementation of the Peer Mountain identity verification being used on the Syscoin network is set for 2019.

To keep up to date with all of the latest Peer Mountain news join its official Telegram channel: https://t.me/peermountain

###

About Peer Mountain

Peer Mountain is the cross-blockchain protocol that connects self-sovereign ID holders with businesses, enabling commerce at scale. It is the only decentralized identity network that provides businesses with instant cost-effective regulatory compliance, puts people in control of their protected personal information, and pays ID verifiers for their trustworthiness. For more information, please join the discussion in the Peer Mountain Telegram group.

About Syscoin and Blockchain Foundry

Syscoin is a blockchain protocol that provides businesses and individuals the ability to securely trade goods, assets, digital certificates, and data. The Syscoin platform allows developers to create custom scalable blockchain applications using a full feature set including custom tokens, high-speed, low-priced transactions, and more. Syscoin trades under the symbol “SYS” on leading digital asset exchanges including, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, and others. For more information please visit syscoin.org. Blockchain Foundry Inc. develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology in their businesses. The company has developed a proprietary blockchain-based ecommerce solution, Blockmarket, which is a downloadable software application, and has begun development work on a web-based Blockmarket application.