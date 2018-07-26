Musculoskeletal Drugs Manufacturers' Strategies Keep Their Market Growing Rapidly

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2018 from The Business Research Company shows that the strategies pursued by Hoffmann la Roche, Glazo Smith Kline, Pfizer and the other leading musculoskeletal drugs market have kept that segment in first place for size and third place for growth, behind metabolic disorder and oncology drugs but ahead of cardiovascular drugs, anti-infective drugs, central nervous system drugs, dermatology drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs and ophthalmology drugs.

Download a sample of the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=278&type=smp

Hoffman La Roche’s strategy aims at developing new products by investing in R&D and strategic collaborations and agreements. GSK aims to strengthen its pipeline of products by increasing investments in R&D. The company has regulatory filings in Europe and the USA for a subcutaneous formulation of Benlysta, a treatment for systemic lupus disease, and for sirukumab, an investigational IL-6 treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. In 2016, the company invested 3.6 billion pounds in R&D. Pfizer aims to strengthen its Innovative Health (IH) biopharmaceutical segment by developing innovative and patent-protected products and continuing investments in highly differentiated product candidates. In 2016, the company acquired the small molecule antibiotics business from AstraZeneca, to further improve its product portfolio. In addition, the acquisitions of Anacor and Medivation also expanded Pfizer’s pipeline in high priority therapeutic areas of inflammation and immunology and oncology.

Other strategies that are helping the musculoskeletal drugs market keep growing well are the development of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (nsaids) for acute musculoskeletal pain, the launch of intrathecal pumps to deliver muscle relaxants such as baclofen directly into the spinal cord to provide instant relief, and intra-articular drug delivery systems to administer medicines to treat arthritis, and getting approval from the concerned departments to market muscle relaxants for new indications such as fibromyalgia, muscle cramps and strains.

Where To Learn More

Read the Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Pharmaceutical drugs, healthcare market, musculoskeletal disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, hematology drugs, dermatology drugs, ophthalmology drugs

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Companies Covered: Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co.

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Pharmaceutical drugs market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, pharmaceutical drugs market split by segments (musculoskeletal disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, central nervous system drugs, genito-urinary drugs, respiratory diseases drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, hematology drugs, dermatology drugs, ophthalmology drugs) historic and forecast size, segment shares, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Healthcare market segment shares for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Other Data: Per capita average pharmaceutical drugs expenditure and pharmaceutical drugs market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; number of general practitioners, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per general practitioner, number of pharmacies per 100,000 population, number of pharmacists, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per pharmacist, number of employees in pharmaceutical industry, average revenue per pharmaceutical employee, number of pharmaceutical enterprises, average pharmaceutical drugs revenue per pharmaceutical enterprise, generic & branded sales proportion by country (value), and new drug approvals- 2017, by country

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the global pharmaceutical drugs market, PESTEL analysis, pharmaceutical drugs market customer information, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 pharmaceutical drugs companies, pharmaceutical drugs market trends and strategies, pharmaceutical drugs market key mergers and acquisitions

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of Figures in the report: 152

Number of Tables in the report: 151

Download Complete Table of Contents at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=793&type=toc

