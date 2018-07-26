Lenox MA Sat Nam Fest, Fall Qigong Workshops for Chinese Medicine Doctors w PDAs,plus Sharon Salzburg &Janice Marturano
Master Ling Ning ~ at Eastover this Weekend
Eastover Lenox MA Sat Nam Fest yoga festival, Fall Qigong Workshops for Chinese Medicine Doctors w PDAs,& Sharon Salzburg &Janice Marturano Leadership training
Master Ling Ning arrives this week from China for her “all level” workshop: “Traditional Yang Style Tai Chi Quan” July 27-29, in which she will teach beginners how to perform the traditional 9 Form, and more experienced practitioners, Tai Chi postures from the Yang Style 85 Form - including Push Hands.
Master Ling Ning is 7th generation successor of Yang Style Tai Chi Quan, Champion of Tai Chi Sword of the 11th International Tai Chi Chuan Competition.
After watching Master Ning’s performance in Boston in early 2017, a Tai Chi teacher wrote: “I am humbled to have had the privilege to watch such a master perform. I have seen other Masters perform but Master Ning has a style and grace that was, to me, far more eloquent. She captivated you with her beauty and professionalism.”
Sat Nam Fest Berkshires 2018: Kundalini Yoga & Music Festival - Aug. 8th-12th
An opportunity to immerse oneself in challenge and rejuvenation of Kundalini Yoga, sacred chant, healing, creativity and a discovery and return to the true Self. The benefits of mantra chanting are countless - it increases intuition, self-esteem, relieves depression, anxiety, tension and stress stored in the body. Obsessions with material and bodily issues lessen, fear beliefs dissipate, and aging is seen as a graceful process (as is passing from this life) and the timelessness of spirit is embraced. Join in elevation with hundreds more, for Sat Nam Fest Berkshires. Many artists renowned in spiritual kirtan will be performing, including the American singer and song writer, Snatam Kaur.
Just Approved! - Accreditation (CEUs) for Current NCCAOM Members on 4 Upcoming Events:
1) The Meaning of Tai Chi Chuan with Grandmaster Aiping Cheng, Sept. 7-9 – 12.5 NCCAOM Credits
Grandmaster Aiping Cheng is one of the world’s foremost authorities in Chinese Martial Arts who, in this workshop, will provide a clear understanding of the meaning of Tai Chi as she answers the question: How are “yin and yang” revealed in this ancient practice?
Basic Tai Chi Forms Being Practiced:
Wild Horse Parts its Mane
Grasping Sparrow's Tail
Waving Hands like Drifting Clouds
Standing on One Leg
Brushing Knee & Zigzag Steps
Holding Single Whip
Flowing Movement to the Left
Monkey Repels
Kick Leg
Snake Creeps Down
With over 40 years of training, demonstrating (including as an adolescent for President Nixon), competing, and teaching at the highest levels, few can match Grandmaster Cheng’s credentials. In 1999, she was awarded Top Level by the International Wushu Association, reserved for martial arts masters with at least 30 years of outstanding experience. In 2008, Grandmaster Cheng was named One of the Top 100 Chinese Martial Artists in World by the World Culture Science Academy. Aiping Cheng began teaching Tai Chi to American students 1996; the Aiping Tai Chi Center is located in Orange, Connecticut.
2) Flying Phoenix Qigong with Master Terry Dunn, Sept. 13-16, 2018 – 21.5 NCCAOM Credits
An intensive qigong workshop teaching the core practice of Flying Phoenix Healing Chi (Fei Feng San Gung), a rare and powerful medical Qigong system created over 400 years ago by Taoist sage Feng Teh of Ehrmei Mountain in the Xichuan Province. The practice is comprised of standing and seated postures imparting (with remarkable swiftness ) a range of salient health benefits: increased respiratory power, improved circulation, metabolism and neuro-muscular function, higher energy levels, peak immunity, increased bone strength, and the allostatic reversal of many signs of aging. Educated at Yale & Harvard, Terry Dunn wrote the first medical protocol in American history on the use of Qigong to accelerate recovery from major surgeries and in 2000, became the first Taichi trainer for the NBA.
3) Entering the Dao: A Weekend of the Daoist Arts of Meditation, Qigong & Tea Ceremony with Solala Towler, Oct. 26-28 - 14 NCCAOM Credits
A full immersion into the Daoist arts drawing on Solala’s 28 years of study and experience. He will dive deeply into meditation, Dao-in (Daoist yoga), the ancient text Tao Te Ching, and on the Daoist Tea Ceremony (pin ming lun dao) - designed to open your heart and hara.
Qigong practice will be an ancient cosmological form called Wuji (Primordial) Gong, created by Zhang San Feng, a Daoist master and legendary originator of Taijiquan (Tai Chi) 800 years ago in the Wudang Mountains of China. This magical form combines circular movement along with visualization and breathing techniques to stimulate the flow of qi (vital force energy) for health, longevity and spiritual opening.
4) Yang Style Taijiquan Training with Master Fukui Yang & Rick Barrett, Nov. 16-18 – 12.5 NCCAOM Credits
Taijiquan is usually taught from the “outside in” - meaning one learns the choreography, practices for years, and gradually comes to understand what’s going on inside. In this workshop, two teachers/healers with over 70 years of martial arts and clinical experience between them, teach it instead from the “inside out” - showing not just how to feel the qi, but what to do with it.
This retreat is for taijiquan teachers and intermediate/advanced students. It is organized around Yang Cheng Fu’s 13 Original Postures, a short, powerful Yang Style form that Master Fukui Yang learned from his granduncle. Each posture in the form will be explored, analyzed, and tested in the light of key taijiquan principles.
Fukui Yang and Rick Barrett will share their extensive knowledge and experience in a loving and understandable manner, showing how to get the most out of a taijiquan practice. Master Yangngs the unbroken tradition of authentic Chinese martial arts and philosophy and Rick Barrett takes us “Through the Western Gate” (his book title) to translate esoteric principles into teachable, "experienceable" abilities.
Master Ling Ning Performs