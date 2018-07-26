DocVerify Empowers Texas Notaries with Online Remote Notarization and Electronic Notarization Capabilities
Using the DocVerify platform, notaries in Texas can safely provide online remote and electronic notarization services
DocVerify’s e-notary platform for notary services has been the leader, and most popular around the country. Its use has been increasing as more and more states permit electronic notarization or online notarization. There is ease in using DocVerify’s platform that enables notaries to deliver their services using just a browser. They can also use DocVerify APIs to deliver the electronic and online remote notarization services to their customers using their existing methods.
The state requirements are always a big challenge for notaries in providing their services. With the new legislation, they always have trouble finding the starting point to deliver improved services. Online remote notarization is inevitable right now and the best way to deliver it is through DocVerify. That’s because DocVerify has the approval in every state for notaries to use it for remote and electronic notarization services.
One of the challenges for Texas notaries was the x.509 certificate. However, those who will use DocVerify will not have to worry about that either. State-required stamp images are another worry that DocVerify will facilitate the notaries with by making it a simple process for the notaries.
DocVerify is a perfect solution for organizations such as title companies, title insurance, escrow, real estate based companies, medical, insurance, etc., that want to provide notarization services through their own notaries. Everything from notary management to monitoring of every notarized document is possible with DocVerify. Any such organizations in Texas can now allow their notaries to deliver remote and in-person notarization services.
There will be a lot of ease in providing notarization services for notaries as they start using DocVerify. As the pioneers of this service, DocVerify opens business opportunities for notaries. It keeps notaries from facing any legal issues since the platform already complies with the state rules and regulations. Furthermore, notaries can make money by using DocVerify because there is no middle party to take the larger portion of their earnings away. DocVerify’s transactional fee is small enough to keep notaries making the most of every transaction.
With other call center type providers, they keep a chunk of what the notary makes, and in some cases are forced to sign non-competes. In this setup with most other providers, notaries are more like call center operators, and not the businesspersons they wish to be.
About DocVerify
DocVerify has been playing its honest part in helping notaries make the most of their services. Notaries can provide electronic and remote notarization to their customers using DocVerify’s reliable and state-compliant platform. They keep most of the money they make on each transaction and rest assured they are using an UCC, PCI, HIPAA, ISO, HITECH, etc. compliant platform. DocVerify is also the most trusted platform for notaries and organization that provide notarization services in states where electronic and remote notarization services are legal. Interested parties can visit http://www.DocVerify.com to know more about the company.
