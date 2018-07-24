Shema Kolainu Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Annual Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and community leaders gathered in honor of dedicated autism service.
Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices was founded in 1998 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, in response to the growing need in the New York metropolitan area’s education system for programs that effectively fill the learning and emotional requirements of children with autism.
Dr. Joshua Weinstein declared "We have come a long way to becoming a model school and are honored to have so many wonderful years filled with growth and gratitude."
The legislative breakfast was once again emceed by Councilmember Kalman Yeger and Menachem Lubinsky, coordinated by The Friedlander Group and sponsored by ALMA Bank and The Williamsburg Hotel where the breakfast was held.
As MC Menachem Lubinsky proclaimed "Could you imagine that, 20 years are passed since a revolutionary, by the name of Joshua Weinstein said" [who announced] "We need to take autism out of the closet we need to treat autism, not as a forgotten disease, but as a challenge that we can deal with, that we must deal with, we can change lives, we can change the lives of people, we can change the lives of families, we can change the lives of communities."
NYC Public Advocate Letitia James focused on the importance of understanding children with autism and " ... it's incumbent upon all of us to reach out to those children and to find their voice and to hear their voice, and that's why we are here today with this wonderful organization to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Shema Kolainu." She thanked Dr. Weinstein for 20 years of unwavering dedication and for spearheading a diverse and inclusive artistic education program.
Queens Boro President Melinda Katz proclaimed that "We need organizations like Shema Kolainu who say to the community, these are our kids, these are kids that will make a difference one day."
Former NYS Governor David Paterson commended "All of you who have cleaved together over this period of time, help young people and to get people to understand the difference between autism as is perceived and as it really is."
NYS Senator Michael Gianaris was presented with the Appreciation Award; a picture painted by the students of Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices. He urged to create job training and services for adults who are on the spectrum to help them become productive members of society.
Vice President of Shema Kolainu, Peter Rebenwurzel, presented Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with the Appreciation Award and expressed Shema Kolainu's gratefulness for his support to the school and center. The Borough President also emphasized "overseeing the well-being of the children” and underlined the importance of caring for individuals with autism as they age.
NYS Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was presented the State Leadership Award " a gift that I treasure for the rest of my life because it represents the manifestation of love from our G-D through the actions of the people at Shema Kolainu."
Co-emcee Councilmember Kalman Yeger recognized participating elected officials including NYS Senator Simcha Felder, NYS Senator Marisol Alcantara, NYS Assemblymember David Weprin, who was acknowledged along with his brother, Mark Weprin, both of whom were instrumental in funding the NYC Council Autism Initiative. Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez also address the crowd. Proclamations were presented by the office Mayor de Blasio, and NYC Comptroller Stringer.
Councilman Yeger saluted Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and Shema Kolainu as an incredible organization that has no borders. “… we have 500 children in the Bronx and [Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr.] helped us create that." calling him a fierce advocate of the children of Shema Kolainu.
In his closing remarks, Dr. Weinstein thanked the staff of Shema Kolainu, as he shared “Our children continue to amaze us every day, accomplishing more and inspiring us all. These “small miracles” as we call them, are major blessings. These achievements could not be possible without the dedication and support of our outstanding teaching staff. Thank you for your continued support as we work together to stand behind our blessed children as they make new strides along their journey. We look forward to the next twenty years of making a difference in the lives of our children.”
