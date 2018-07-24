National Black Marathoners Association and Atlanta Life Insurance Company Form a Two-Year Partnership
Atlanta Life Insurance Company sponsors the 2019 National Black Distance Running Hall of FameATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Marathoners Association (NBMA) is pleased to announce our two-year partnership with the Atlanta Life Insurance Company. This includes being a 2018 and 2019 NBMA Summit Sponsor at the Baltimore Running Festival and Little Rock Marathon & Half Marathon Summits, respectively. The National Black Distance Running Hall of Fame inductions will occur at the 2019 Summit. There will be a special induction at the 2018 Summit.
Tony Reed, NBMA Executive Director, says, "The Atlanta Life Insurance Company has been a leader in the African-American community for over 100 years. They have historically supported civic-minded organizations. We're looking forward to working with them to promote health and fitness in our community and to honor the accomplishments of African-American distance runners."
"We entered into this partnership to assist in promoting a lifestyle change in the communities we serve to combat the growing chronic diseases that are devastating individuals and families across the country," says Roosevelt Giles Chairman of the Board. of Atlanta Life Insurance Company, Inc.
About the National Black Marathoners Association
The National Black Marathoners' Association (NBMA) is the largest and oldest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to encouraging African Americans and others to pursue a healthy lifestyle through distance running and walking. It is open to everyone, regardless of his or her athletic ability, ethnic background, or previous marathon experience. The NBMA hosts an annual multi-race summit. Past races and locations have been Lewis & Clark (St. Charles, MO), New Jersey (Long Branch, NJ), Cleveland (OH), Lost Dutchman (Apache Junction, AZ), Cowtown (Fort Worth, TX), Georgia (Atlanta), Bermuda International Race Weekend, Deadwood-Michelson (Deadwood, SD), Madison (WI), Richmond (VA), Windermere (Spokane, WA), Dallas, Columbus (OH), and the Go! St. Louis Marathons.
For more information, please visit www.BlackMarathoners.org
About Atlanta Life Insurance Company, Inc.
For more than 113 years, Atlanta Life Insurance Company, Inc., has provided Risk Management Products (Insurance) to individuals, families, and businesses small and large throughout its history. Atlanta Life is the only African American Insurance Company that will be highlighted in the Nobel Laureate Museum alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in September 2018. Atlanta Life holds the original life insurance policy on Dr. King.
How have we lasted so long? We have to credit our associates, product mix, competitive rates, superior customer service, and focus on meeting our clients' coverage needs. Our licensed insurance representatives work with you to determine what type of coverage you need to provide security for your future, for your family, and for your business. Our service specialists analyze your needs and provide competitive quotes from a highly-rated insurance carrier. Our expertise and long-term relationships with our clients allow us to negotiate the best coverage and premiums, which is what makes us unique. Atlanta Life has offered quality protection for individuals, families, and businesses for more than 113 years by helping protect their most important assets—and their futures. Our goal is the same as yours: to keep your health, property, your associates, your family safe, and keep your life on track. For more information visit www.atlantalifeins.com and www.atlantalife.com, respectively.
