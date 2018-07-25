TOPYX Makes LMS Software Affordable for Organizations of All Sizes with New Pricing
A longtime provider of eLearning platforms is making it easier for organizations of all sizes to purchase a top-tier LMS with a new pricing option.
“Our flat-fee model has helped large enterprises provide interactive training courses to large volumes of employees for years,” said Jodi Harrison, Vice President of Business Development, Interactyx. “But the needs and abilities of large companies are inherently different from small and medium organizations. We wanted to make sure we were providing the best option for all our customers.”
TOPYX Essentials was created for small and medium organizations who need to meet their training needs. Its price point takes potential personnel and budget constraints into consideration, but still includes the full TOPYX platform, implementation, 3,000 users, and tech support.
TOPYX Expanded provides more options to larger businesses who want a high degree of flexibility with their training. With TOPYX Expanded, businesses get the TOPYX platform, implementation, unlimited users, and a dedicated support team.
Both TOPYX Essentials and TOPYX Expanded operate on a flat-fee model, meaning organizations know exactly what they’re paying for up-front.
“Per-user pricing is a big issue in the LMS market. A lot of organizations are focusing on growth, so as they add more employees to their training program, they get hit with a lot of additional fees that throw off their entire budget,” said Jodi.
TOPYX never charges on a per-user basis. Instead, the TOPYX platform always includes everything companies need to deliver training courses.
The TOPYX LMS is SCORM certified and supports xAPI and LTI. It also includes delivery methods for mobile and desktop content as well as supporting a wide range of content types. Audio, video, images, and written material can be combined to create training courses that ensure maximum retention for every type of learner. It also provides certification tools, learning paths, and other critical features for eLearning.
In addition to its core LMS features, TOPYX can be customized for individual businesses with optional eCommerce, secure email, and language add-ons, among others.
“Our customers have always been focused not just on tools, but on providing a truly exceptional training experience for employees, members, and constituents in their organizations. We believe all organizations who make such high-quality training their goal should be able to afford a platform that can support their ambitions,” said Jodi.
