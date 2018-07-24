Rewire Security announces a Major Software update for GPSLive

Rewire Security, one of the leading GPS Tracking systems suppliers in the UK, announces a major update to its GPS Tracking software.

BRISTOL, BRISTOL, BIRLEşIK KRALLıK, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 23, 2018, Bristol, the United Kingdom Rewire Security, one of the leading GPS Tracking systems suppliers in the UK, announces a major update to its GPS Tracking software. GPSLive allows individuals and small businesses to keep an eye on their vehicles and assets 24/7. GPSLive can be used for viewing the real-time location of people, assets and vehicles using nothing but a PC, smartphone or a tablet.

The GPSLive software update includes new features such as; trip log, detailed usage reports, alerts, and a new, user-friendly interface. The latest Trip Log feature allows businesses to identify the mileage of their drivers and tag them between Business and Personal usage, thus creating a complete record of all their tax-deductible and reimbursable mileage. The new interface makes it easy to set up alarms for events such as; speeding, idling and harsh braking. Alarms enable businesses to identify their drivers with risky driving habits and take necessary precautions.

“For years we have been trying to assist individuals and businesses with improving the security of their vehicles, but, GPS Tracking is not all about security. It’s about gaining real-time visibility into your vehicle and assets. Our engineers have been working for over six months on the latest software update,” said Bilen Saribardak, Rewire Security’s Managing Director. “We have improved the usage and functionality of Alarms and Reports to provide small and medium businesses with a tool for easily figuring out the real-time location and previously taken routes by the drivers in their fleet. The latest addition to our software: Trip Log, makes it easier to distinguish between business and private usage of the company vehicles to allow businesses to identify their tax-deductible mileage easily. We are committed to continuously improving the performance and user experience of GPSLive.”

Alarms are now much easier to set-up, and they can be used to notify you instantly by an email, SMS or push notification on your smartphone. The new GPSLive alarm - Speed Violation - compares your vehicle’s speed with the national speed limit of the road it’s traveling and notifies you in case of a speed violation. Alarms can be set for; geo-fence zone in&out, crash detection, speeding, idling, harsh braking, and for any parameter received from the input devices that can be attached to the engine, doors, and windows as well as any other electronic sensor on the vehicle. The geo-fence feature is particularly helpful for identifying the time-sheet of a business. Geo-fences are virtual geographic boundaries that can be drawn on the GPSLive map. GPSLive will notify you in case one of your vehicles enters or leaves the geo-fence zone.

Rewire Security offers a wide range of telematics and GPS Tracking devices for locating kids, Alzheimer’s patients, overseas cargos, bikes, motorcycles as well as cars, vans, and trucks. Rewire Security’s tracking devices are paired with GPSLive before delivery for convenience and ease of use. Not only will GPSLive help individuals locate their cars, but it will also allow business managers to detect issues regarding their fleet and take necessary actions quickly. GPSLive reduces the workload on management by reducing paperwork and improves overall profitability by enabling managers to view the driver of the car, the duration of the vehicle use, the amount of fuel spent and which car was used for the trip throughout the day.

GPSLive is an advanced GPS Tracking software; it’s an ideal tool for fleet managers who want to be in control of their business and streamline their operations. Annual subscription for GPSLive costs only £20, and it includes one-year GPSLive web software and mobile app usage.

About Rewire Security

Rewire Security offers reliable and affordable GPS Tracking systems. Established in 2013, we've supplied security and GPS tracking systems for a number of prestigious contracts including the Ministry of Defense, Hacklin Ltd., Island IT and Symec Technologies. We specialize in Telematics, GPS vehicle tracking software and mobile apps to provide our clients with real-time visibility to their vehicle and assets 24/7, anywhere in the world.

Bilen Saribardak, Managing director

Rewire Security

