Imprivata extends multi-factor authentication to handheld devices with the launch of Mobile Device Access solution
New solution gives clinicians fast, secure and auditable access to shared mobile devices and applications with just the tap of a badge
Delivering 21st century healthcare while safe-guarding sensitive patient records with ever-decreasing budgets is a real challenge for healthcare professionals. Hospitals are increasingly turning to mobile technology to automate and streamline time consuming manual processes. However, the workflows to access shared mobile devices and applications can be frustratingly cumbersome and become a barrier to usage. If access is frustrating and challenging, staff could seek insecure workarounds which then creates risk in information governance, potential GDPR data breaches, and lead to inaccurate data being recorded for auditing.
Imprivata Mobile Device Access supports the mobility of clinical staff and brings technology to the bedside by improving usability of shared clinical mobile devices and applications. The solution removes the need for repetitive manual logins and complex passwords typed on small mobile keyboards, providing fast, secure, access and replacing the need for password entry with the simple tap of a badge, then single sign-on into applications. It Increases the security of mobile devices and applications by requiring strong authentication to access the device. As a result, organisations can unlock the full potential of shared devices and applications by ensuring a fast, efficient workflow for clinicians while maintaining (and improving) security and auditability.
Imprivata MDA integrates seamlessly with Imprivata OneSign, healthcare’s leading enterprise SSO and virtual desktop access platform, leveraging the same core infrastructure. This allows organisations to set authentication policies for all workflows from a single platform which reduces TCO and streamlines reporting.
Adam Bangle, VP International Sales at Imprivata explains; “The healthcare ecosystem is evolving, and mobile devices are increasingly becoming prevalent in patient care. Imprivata Mobile Device Access enables healthcare organisations to unlock the full potential of their investment in clinical mobile devices and applications. The solution increases usability and removes barriers to adoption whilst improving security by requiring strong authentication to access mobile devices. The result is happier users embracing the technology and organisations realising full utilisation of their investment in elevating patient care.”
