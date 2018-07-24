Make Interstate Moving Stress-Free with Dawson Moving & Storage

The expert interstate removalists in Australia at Dawson Moving & Storage are committed to delivering seamless and hassle-free relocations every time.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving interstate is known to be ranked as one of the top 3 causes of severe stress for people over 21 years old. The expert interstate removalists in Australia at Dawson Moving & Storage are committed to delivering seamless and hassle-free relocations every time. According to Sales Manager Glen Barnett, “People underestimate the negative affects of stress during interstate moves. A disorganized move is recipe for disaster. Choosing an experienced moving company eliminates the emotional and physical burdens of moving for a positive start at the new address. We are all for joyous beginnings.”

One of the main reasons moving interstate from Melbourne, Canberra or other parts of Australia can be stressful is that furniture and goods can get lost or damaged along the way. Dawson Moving & Storage is AFRA accredited, which means their local and interstate removalists are trained to the highest standard to deliver the best possible outcome. This type of confidence ensures that your valuable items are in the best hands from start to finish.

When you decide to hire these leading interstate removalists in Melbourne and interstate removalists in Canberra, you will be treated to many additional services to make the entire process a smooth one. These moving services include; professional packing and unpacking, vehicle transportation, antique removals, pet and aquarium transportation and transit care as well as tailored, comprehensive insurance packages to suit your budget. The team at Dawson Moving & Storage puts themselves in your shoes when the time comes to relocate and takes every aspect into consideration.

“The fact that we are a one-stop-shop is very comforting for our clients. With in-house storage solutions and every service available in one place, we eliminate the need for worry. The idea is that we take care of the move, so that our clients can get on with life.”

Dawson Moving & Storage’s dedication to customer service and efficiency is exemplified by the overwhelming amount of praise sent from past clients nationwide. Comments such as “The task seemed overwhelming, but Dawson Moving & Storage took care of everything. Their packers and movers are simply amazing! (Gina T – Richmond VIC) confirm that this company aims to please.

Having recently added a business relocation division to their brand, this energized group of moving experts is certainly a top choice for anyone wanting an affordable and first-class interstate move.

About Dawson Moving & Storage

Family owned for more than 40 years, Dawson Moving & Storage have a nationwide network with head offices in Melbourne and Canberra. Affiliated with AFRA (Australian Furniture Removals Association), the team at Dawson Moving & Storage are highly skilled, knowledgeable and experienced in all aspects of transportation, removals and storage. They are proud to deliver flawless moving solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout Australia.

Having recently upgraded their transportation fleet and storage facilities throughout Australia this company is committed and well-positioned to take care of valuable assets during any transitional period. With an expert consulting and management division, no relocation is too big or too small for the team at Dawson Moving & Storage. Featuring responsive customer support, every possible service, comprehensive insurance and tailored moving advice, Dawson Moving & Storage are an ideal choice for anyone wanting a hassle-free relocation experience.

Please visit: https://www.dawsonmoving.com.au/ for more information.