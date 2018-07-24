EIPlatform Releases Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Demonstration Video
The EIP Ecosystem
Esports, or competitive gaming, has become a global phenomenon over the last few years, with a 40% growth rate year after year. In 2017, the esports industry generated nearly 500 million dollars and is estimated to become a $1.65 billion market by 2021, 46 Million people watched The Intel Extreme Maters in 2017 (in Katowice, Poland). That’s twice as large as the most recent NBA finals.
The Intel Extreme Maters, 2017
Gaming video content (GVC) is the most important, and massive, new media platform since social media, with an audience of 666 million, more than twice the size of the US population. In January, Amazon’s Twitch.tv attracted more viewers than CNN. According to a study by SuperData, more unique viewers watched GVC than HBO, Netflix, ESPN and Hulu combined.
The esports audience is mostly male (though this is dependant on genre), in their 20s and 30s and have a higher than average income. They are tech-savvy and they prefer to watch esports and GVC than regular primetime TV. They are also highly engaged and passionate about the games they watch and play and the esports players and teams they follow.
Endemic and non-endemic brands are recognizing that esports represents a very valuable marketing channel. Those brands that do not build relationships with the esports audience risk losing the next generation of high-spending consumers.
EIPlatform is a decentralized marketing platform powered by blockchainto enable direct interaction between brands and all the participants in the esports community. Two of EIPlatform’s founders, Sergey Nevodnichiy and Mikhail Barashkov have a long-standing background in the world of esports, having founded leading Russian esport teams, Team Empire and Spartak Esports. They understand the opportunities and complex issues facing marketing within the esports sector and along with the rest of the EIP team developed EIPlatform to solve them.
Key Problems of Marketing in the Esports Sector:
The esports market is complicated and can be confusing for brands. There are several games titles, genres, leagues, teams and tournaments and each has its own distinct audience. There is a high perceived risk of creating marketing campaigns that are not seen as “authentic” by the esports audience.
Esports marketing campaigns can be inefficient, with low returns on investment. One of the reasons for this is that the market is fragmented with various intermediaries and agencies who can take a large proportion of brands advertising budgets. Also, because esports marketing is relatively new and changing all the time, it is difficult to get accurate and consistent data to measure the success of marketing campaigns.
Major brands tend to only work with top teams, tournaments and streamers. Money in the industry tends to stay at the top, with little trickling down to the lower levels. This is not good for the future growth of the esports industry. It can be difficult for smaller tournaments and teams, and streamers with smaller audiences to gain access to the large advertising budgets available to their more successful counterparts.
The Solutions Provided by EIPlatform:
EIPlatform provides a solution to these issues by facilitating effective, direct interaction between all the participants in the esports ecosystem. One of the key aims of the platform is to replace agencies with a single point of entry to the market for more personalized and efficient direct marketing.
Advanced data management and analysis will allow advertisers to understand and target their target markets more effectively. Marketing campaigns will be more targeted and profitable. As EIPlatform benefits the esports community, advertisers who use the platform will gain the kudos of the fans and audience.
Brands of all sizes will be able to reach their target audience. Tournaments, teams, players and content creators of all levels will be able to monetize and benefit from the budgets of leading brands. Esports fans and viewers will benefit from rewards of exclusive goods and services.
EIPlatform MVP demonstration video
The EIP team is currently in the final stages of development for the EIPlatform MVP (Minimum Viable Product) and expect it to be launched very soon. The video below shows the core concept of EIPlatform in action.
FREE EMI Tokens Giveaway
All payments between participants in the EIPlatform system will be made via smart contracts using EMI. As part of the promotional campaign to attract future users of the platform’s services, EIP are distributing EMI tokens for free to the first 1000 users. These lucky participants will become first lucky users of EIPlatform. Each new user will be able to receive 100 free EMI tokens which they will be able to use for various rewards such as participation in esports teams’ activities, receive merchandise from leading brands, use for charity contributions or be able to qualify to win prizes. After the end of ICO the EIPlatform company is obliged to buy out EMI tokens at double the price.
To receive the 100 EMI tokens, users need to:
1) Sign up for the EIPlatform Telegram group
2) Register on this link
For more information on EIPlatform, please visit eiplatform.io
