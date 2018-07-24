OKEx Opens Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading Pairs for HYCON
OKEX Opens BTC and ETH pairings for HYCONSEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKEx digital asset trading exchange will officially open Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) pairings for HYCON (HYC) today. Trading begins at 16:00 Jul 24 (Hong Kong Time, UTC +8).
HYCON successfully secured its place on OKEx, which consistently ranks in the top three among global exchanges by 24-hour trading volume, thanks to overwhelming community support during a recent public listing vote.
HYCON, which means Hyper-Connected, is an ASIC-resistant, PoW based blockchain that is working towards the implementation of a DAG-based structure to improve on-chain speed and transaction throughput, while also seeking to become the first project to use the SPECTRE consensus algorithm to maintain consensus. After a successful Main Net Launch on June 1st, 2018, the hash rate of the network has quickly grown to over 12 million hashes per second within its first month of operation. Mining pools continue to raise hash power and increase the network’s robustness as trading commences.
HYCON was created by the first-generation blockchain company, Glosfer, and is an open-source project with code publicly available on GitHub. The South Korean company has made significant headway in the country's blockchain industry.
